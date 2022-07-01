Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, July 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Pension hikes and tax changes on the cards in upcoming budget: Increases of at least €10 to the weekly old age pension and other primary welfare benefits are to feature in the upcoming budget, senior Government sources have revealed. >>READ MORE.

Garda Commissioner: du Plantier cold-case review aims to 'identify a suspected perpetrator': The Garda Commissioner has said that the intention of the review into Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case will be to “identify a suspected perpetrator”, and that the investigation will be fully resourced. >>READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: Reid is one of many who tried — and failed — to sort out the health service: Without the right money and power to implement change, it's likely that any new 'saviour' will face the same fate. >>READ MORE.

Bleak outlook for house-hunters as prices to rise by 4% in next 12 months: The rate of house-price increases is expected to fall to 4% over the next year, but many people will remain priced out of the market until there is a sufficient supply of homes to meet demand. >>READ MORE.

Drunk man jailed for head-butting and punching teenagers in daylight assault in Kinsale: Tourists should be able to enjoy the amenities of Kinsale without witnessing violent assaults, a sentencing judge said. >>READ MORE.

Manufacturing output costs 'slowed sharply' in June: Despite ongoing high costs of raw materials used in Ireland’s manufacturing sector, buyers’ pockets were not as badly affected compared to previous months. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan on Tour: A seminal moment in Irish rugby history awaits: With Tadhg Beirne short of game time and Iain Henderson out of commission, the time has come for James Ryan to lead the charge against the massively experienced All Black locking partnership of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick. >>READ MORE.

Elton John performing in London recently, as part of the same tour that'll take in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Picture: Suzan Moore/PA Wire

Elton John in 10 stages: From Rocket Man to his final Cork appearance: Now 75, Elton John takes to the stage in Cork as part of a long-running farewell tour. With over 50 years in the business, it's been quite the career... >>READ MORE.

Listen — Ask Audrey: Would ya get away with a mankini in Ballybunion?: The Limerick lads sound like pure "hard men" but it's really just the accents. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle in western areas this morning with more widespread falls of rain moving through later this morning, and gradually spreading eastwards in the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times.

Highest temperatures of 15C to 16C, with moderate to fresh south to southwest breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

