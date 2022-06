Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Members of the Irish army will be on standby to help with security at Dublin airport should staffing be hit by a resurgence of COVID-19 during the rest of the busy summer travel period.

Covid surge threatens travel plans of thousands of holidaymakers: Covid is threatening to throw the travel plans of holidaymakers into disarray this summer as cases surge across Europe leaving airlines with no option but to cancel flights. >>READ MORE.

Specialist women's health scanner installed at CUMH in 2021 only used once: A specialist scanner installed in Cork University Maternity Hospital for women suffering from vaginal mesh complications almost eight months ago has only been used on one day due to consultant shortages. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: As Cork city develops we must not lose sight of the views: With Cork building upwards and with a focus on the riverside, should we be cognisant of views that may be obscured from the city as we look down the river? >>READ MORE.

Son hopes cold-case review will bring Sophie's killer to justice: The son of murdered Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier says he hopes a full cold-case review of her murder will finally bring her killer to justice. >>READ MORE.

Tackling wildfires key to avoiding mass extinction, UCC study shows: Tackling the growing number of wildfires around the world could be key to avoiding a mass extinction event. >>READ MORE.

€22m extension on track for October completion at Cork's Mercy hospital: A €22m expansion of Cork city’s second largest hospital is on track to deliver 30 extra inpatient beds and two state-of-the-art operating theatres by October. >>READ MORE.

BLURRED LINES: Players and officials from both sides become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing rooms after full time. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tommy Martin: Gaelic football's blurred lines between decency and disgrace: For some of the GAA’s detractors, complaining about violence in Gaelic football is like a diner suggesting to a waiter that his soup is a bit wet. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Funeral costs are soaring. Here's how to pre-plan yours: 'Till death do us part' takes on a new meaning when your family is left footing the bill of an expensive funeral you failed to anticipate. >>READ MORE.

Kate Bush: the Irish connections - from her Dungarvan mother to the Late Late Show: As Stranger Things revives interest in Kate Bush, we look at her Co Waterford family, and other links to Ireland that included a memorable chat to Gay Byrne in 1978. >>READ MORE.

Thursday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with some showers turning heavy or thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 15C to 17C in light westerly breezes.

