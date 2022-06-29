Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, June 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

There has been no easing in the queues of passengers at Dublin Airport. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Army being used as cheap labour to cover Dublin Airport failings, representatives claim: The army should not be used as cheap labour to cover failings at the country’s busiest airport, Defence Forces representative groups have warned.>>READ MORE.

Hospital staff leaving their jobs over ‘impossible and dangerous’ workplaces: Highly skilled emergency department staff are leaving their jobs because of the “impossible and dangerous” situations in the country’s hospitals, a doctors' group has warned. >>READ MORE.

Clodagh Finn: Resurgence of Kate Bush shows we are more connected than ever: A timeless classic unites fans of all ages: maybe we could even listen to the lyrics and adopt its central idea >>READ MORE.

Women injured by vaginal mesh to speak at Oireachtas health committee: Questions will be raised about access to vital diagnostic machines, for woman affected by deteriorating vaginal mesh, during the Oireachtas health committee today. >>READ MORE.

Sentencing for 61-year-old on child sex abuse images delayed until October: A 61-year-old man who confessed midway through his trial by judge and jury to having thousands of images of child sex abuse in Cork city more than three years ago will be sentenced on October 24. >>READ MORE.

Cork digital marketing agency Granite on battling inflation and sourcing talent: SMEs are a leading employer in Ireland and are struggling with rising costs and retaining talent. Cork's digital marketing agency Granite is no exception. >>READ MORE.

NO JOE SHOW: Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell. ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Andy plays down significance of Farrell v Schmidt show: Asked whether Schmidt’s presence in the opposition camp was unnerving, Farrell broke into a beaming smile and said: “No, he’s not playing!" >>READ MORE.

Event queen: 14 ways to celebrate in style this summer: Whether it's a chic cocktail evening or bougie hen do, we've got you covered >>READ MORE.

Conor McPherson: 'Dylan left me alone and didn't try to control it': Irish playwright Conor McPherson on collaborating with Bob Dylan, and bringing his Girl from the North Country musical to Dublin >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will bring sunny spells and scattered showers across Munster. Showers will be becoming heavier and more widespread for a time this afternoon and will mostly die out this evening. Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C in light to moderate southwest to west winds.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.