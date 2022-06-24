Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, June 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

One in five buyers with mortgage approval failing to secure a home due to excess demand: One in five homebuyers with mortgage approval are currently failing to secure a property each year due to excess demand. >>READ MORE.

The contests, triggered by the resignation of disgraced Tories, offered voters the chance to give their verdict on the Prime Minister just weeks after 41% of his own MPs cast their ballots against him. Picture date: Thursday June 23, 2022.

Boris Johnson suffers double by-election humiliation: Boris Johnson’s leadership of the Tory party suffered a double blow as voters rejected the Conservatives in two crunch by-elections. >>READ MORE.

Former 'rising star central banker' to speak at Cork event to solve big issues of our time: Once described as a ‘rising star central banker’, Andy Haldane has changed tack and is now spearheading a global community of changemakers. >>READ MORE.

Councillors call on developers to address 'confusion' of estate name duplication in Cork towns: Postmen, parcel delivery drivers and even the gardaí are getting confused by the growing number of housing estates with similar names in Co Cork towns. >>READ MORE.

Cork teenager admits headbutting man investigating loud bang outside his home: A teenager faces sentencing for the part he played in the attack on a householder who went to investigate a disturbance outside his home. >>READ MORE.

Ireland's supermarket bosses warn of 'perfect storm' brewing for consumers: Grocery group Musgrave said consumers could soon run out of savings built up when they stayed at home during the pandemic and face a "perfect storm" of surging energy bills and accelerating inflation driving up living costs. >>READ MORE.

HIGH STAKES: Clare's Pearse Lillis fists the ball past Meath goalkeeper Harry Hogan for a goal in the All-Ireland SFC qualifier at Cusack Park. Could the value of a goal be increased to five points? Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Paul Rouse: Eight rule changes that could help to improve Gaelic Football: Throughout the history of Gaelic football, new rules have been introduced to shape how the game is played, is it time to introduce a few more? >>READ MORE.

'Big shout out to everyone who wanted to go to Chemical Brothers': Laughs galore as Dara Ó Briain returns to Cork: The Bray comic has Live at the Marquee audience howling with laughter on welcome return to 'the tarmacadam' >>READ MORE.

A breath of fresh air: living and exercising after a lung transplant: Gerry Fitzgerald was shocked to hear his shortness of breath was due to incurable pulmonary fibrosis. He was on oxygen 24 hours a day for two years until he received a lung transplant in 2021. Living in Co Tipperary, he now walks up to four miles a day >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

The morning will be cloudy with rain mainly in the west and southwest, which will move northeastwards across the rest of the country through the afternoon, followed by scattered showers.

There will be heavy and possibly thundery downpours at times, giving a risk of spot flooding. Highest afternoon temperatures of 14C to 19C, warmest in the northeast, but turning noticeably cooler in the southwest through the late afternoon.

A 24-hour thunderstorm warning is due for Munster from 6pm Friday until 6pm Saturday as Met Éireann warns of spot flooding in places.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.