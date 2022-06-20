Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, June 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
"Despite the massive physical and mental toll the Munster final exacted, it was an even tougher lead in after the players were listening to how they’d played in probably one of the greatest Munster finals ever," writes Anthony Daly.
"It took Clare an age to shake that from their system."
Michelle Dermody: Three sweet treats with a surprisingly salty kick: A tiny bit of salt is necessary in almost all baking. Salt brings out the other flavours in a recipe enhancing the overall taste.
Today looks be largely dry with good spells of sunshine right across the country.
This evening, it will become cloudier in the northwest with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast.
Highest temperatures today will range between 17 and 22 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.
