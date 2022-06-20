Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, June 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

HSE CEO Paul Reid. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

HSE chief - Masks could be made mandatory on public transport again as Covid cases surge: The chief executive of the HSE has raised the prospect of reintroducing mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and other enclosed spaces following a spike in Covid-19 hospitalisations. >>READ MORE.

Cork City is set to get a second 24-hour bus service and seven high-frequency routes: Cork is to get a second 24-hour bus service and seven high-frequency routes as part of a major redesign of its bus network to be unveiled today. >>READ MORE.

Overhauling the treatment of sex offenders in Irish prisons: Security Correspondent Cormac O'Keeffe speaks to the Irish Prison Service's top psychologist Dr Emma Regan on her plans to radically overhaul the treatment of sex offenders in prisons and, in so doing, making it safer for society when they are released. >>READ MORE.

Cork City Council has highest collection rate of vacant site levy: Returns filed by Cork City Council show it has collected 60% of the money due under the levy from property owners since the initiative was introduced in 2018. >>READ MORE.

Controversy after Revenue asked Social Protection for data on 1,616 PUP recipients: Revenue asked the Department of Social Protection to investigate 1,616 pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) recipients last year, but questions have arisen about sharing of citizens’ data between state agencies. >>READ MORE.

No, it's not €3.45 million...try this €345K townhouse for size on Cork's Blackrock Road: You can move the decimal point a few places to the affordable side of the sum sought for 7 Carrig Dubh in Cork's poshest address. >>READ MORE.

Clare manager Brian Lohan in the last minutes of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Clare and Wexford at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Anthony Daly: Galway rode their luck while Clare hammered out their own: "Despite the massive physical and mental toll the Munster final exacted, it was an even tougher lead in after the players were listening to how they’d played in probably one of the greatest Munster finals ever," writes Anthony Daly.

"It took Clare an age to shake that from their system." >>READ MORE.

Baz Ashmawy: 'I don’t know why men don't get asked the work-kids balance question': Dad of six Baz Ashmawy talks to Kate Demolder about juggling career and family - and his latest TV adventure with mum Nancy. >>READ MORE.

Michelle Dermody: Three sweet treats with a surprisingly salty kick: A tiny bit of salt is necessary in almost all baking. Salt brings out the other flavours in a recipe enhancing the overall taste. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Galley Head, West Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Today looks be largely dry with good spells of sunshine right across the country.

This evening, it will become cloudier in the northwest with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast.

Highest temperatures today will range between 17 and 22 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.