Households could face €70 per week rise in energy bills: Hard-pressed householders could see their energy bills rise by as much as €70 per week if prices continue to surge on their current trajectory. >>READ MORE.

Hoteliers accused of damaging country's reputation with high prices: Hoteliers have blamed high energy costs, supply shortages, and 'pent-up' demand for the soaring hotel prices that are "damaging Ireland's reputation internationally". >>READ MORE.

People enjoy the sunshine in Bishop Lucey Park, Cork city. File Picture: Denis Scannell

Mick Clifford: The RTÉ-Dublin Pride row raises questions over freedom of speech: If the recent 'Liveline' series of programmes on transgender issues can be categorised as promoting hate, we’re heading back to a very dark place, writes Mick Clifford >>READ MORE.

High Court win means Cork woman won't have to 'waste away in a chair anymore': Jane Harte would have been spared all or most of her injuries had she received a simple antibiotic in the first 17 hours of her life, independent medical experts found. >>READ MORE.

Thousands of frontline healthcare staff still waiting for pandemic bonus: Almost five months after the pandemic bonus for frontline healthcare staff was announced, hospitals and community groups have confirmed that thousands of staff are still waiting for their money.>>READ MORE.

Cork pub Paddy the Farmers plus nine apartments carries €2m price guide: A very high-profile urban investment property, made up of a pub/restaurant with nine apartments is for sale in Cork city centre, carrying an even €2m price guide. >>READ MORE.

Alan Connolly of Cork in action against Conor Delaney of Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

‘If he gets a sniff at all, he’ll go for it’: Connolly is Cork’s ace: At just 20 years young and despite starting on the bench for Cork’s opening two games in the Munster round-robin, it is Alan Connolly who sits atop the championship’s goal-scoring chart. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Doing up your house on the cheap — with a little help from the kids: Get the kids involved in some home improvement projects >>READ MORE.

Conversations With Friends recap: Slowburn frustrations for all involved: Alison Oliver is great again, but episodes nine and ten of Conversations With Friends required plenty of patience >>READ MORE.

Today will be dry with sunshine becoming widespread and highest temperatures of 20C to 22C in light to moderate southerly winds.

