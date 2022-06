Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

‘Dublin is furious’ at British plans to scrap NI protocol: The Government is "furious" at British plans to scrap parts of the Northern Protocol, despite assurances the moves will be "lawful and correct" >>READ MORE.

Cocaine overtakes heroin as the main drug for which people seek treatment: Cocaine has for the first time overtaken heroin as the main drug people are seeking treatment for, in what experts say could be a “tipping point” in Ireland’s battle with addiction >>READ MORE.

The Long Room in Trinity College. Trinity has sought exclusion from the upcoming legislation on grounds that the reforms could threaten its autonomy and independence. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Is Trinity College right to fear plans for greater oversight?: A new bill will make colleges more accountable to the State. Balance between the autonomy of universities and the governing oversight will be key >>READ MORE.

€100m rise in Working Family Payment needed to lift 26,000 people 'out of poverty': An increase of €100m in the Working Family Payment (WFP) is needed to lift 26,000 people, 12,000 of them children, out of poverty >>READ MORE.

Levy needed 'to target dumping of coffee cups on streets': A levy should be put in place to target the dumping of coffee cups on Irish streets, according to the Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) >>READ MORE.

House completions seen falling short of Housing for All targets: The number of houses built over the next three years will fall short of Government's plans under its Housing for All programme, as delays and escalating inflation weigh on some schemes, while the war in Ukraine has increased demand for homes, new forecasts reveal >>READ MORE.

HANGING TOUGH: Armagh's Rian O'Neill during their Qualifier Rd 2 victory over Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tony Leen: Provincial champions assume brace position as qualifier quartet bring the Big Mo: Munster, the weakest province for many, will provide more quarter-finalists than any other and though Cork and Clare must deny it, they are both in a place now where the last eight ensures an upbeat appraisal of their season >>READ MORE.

Munster In 30 Artworks, No 8: Sculpture of Fungie in Dingle, by Bud Bottoms: Around the turn of the millennium, a crowd gathered in Dingle for the unveiling of a bronze sculpture of Fungie. Its American creator had a passion for the natural world, and had even swum with the famous dolphin >>READ MORE.

Darina Allen - This Korean fried chicken shows fried food doesn't have to be unhealthy: It sounds counterintuitive considering the devastating impact we know that too much greasy fried food has on our health >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Monday will be mainly dry across Munster with bright or sunny spells.

There may be a few showers, these most likely in the west with highest temperatures of 14C to 17C, and a light to moderate west to southwest breeze.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.