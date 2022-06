Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

'We can't stand idly by' government under intense pressure to tackle cost-of-living crisis: The Government will find it “extremely difficult” to resist intervening in the cost-of-living crisis before the October budget with the country being hit by “a perfect storm” of price hikes. >>READ MORE.

Frontline Garda supervisors alarmed at HQ's corruption plans: Frontline garda supervisors have reacted strongly to requests from Garda HQ for legal powers to conduct undercover operations to test gardaí for corruption. >>READ MORE.

Catherine Conlon: Why we must address raising of the backseat generation: Our children are trapped in the back seat of their parents' cars and losing independence. But it doesn't have to be this way, writes Catherine Conlon. >>READ MORE.

Intensive land use 'a bigger driver of biodiversity loss than climate change': Intensive use of land is actually a bigger driver of biodiversity loss than the effects of climate change, with dramatic increases in the past 60 years. >>READ MORE.

'Arrest me, you’d be doing me a favour', man who was behaving aggressively in Cork City told gardaí: A man who was stripped to the waist and acting aggressively in Cork City told gardaí: “Arrest me, you’d be doing me a favour.” >>READ MORE.

Head-turning €1.5m West Cork headland sale set to make waves far and wide: Coastal opportunity for anyone who covets living on the edge, and it's a major house restoration project too, says Tommy Barker. >>READ MORE.

Liam Sheedy: With hurling now played by chameleons and shape-shifters, it's adapt or die: Everyone wants the game played on their terms, to impose their system and style. Reacting to what develops in front of you is crucial. >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: The buns on the huns down in Kanturk are peachy: My cousin has a holiday home in Ardmore, we call her Couldn’t Afford Barleycove. I rang her there and said, can you sum up Dungarvan in three words? She said, "Kinsale without swingers". >>READ MORE.

Tom Dunne: Peel, Fanning and the thrill of young bands' radio sessions: After listening for years to sessions recorded by everyone from The Kinks to REM, it was a real pleasure to do a few on my own show, including one standout gem. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Picture: David Creedon

Breezy or windy and blustery today with widespread showers, mixed with bright or sunny intervals.

Some showers will turn heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

