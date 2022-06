Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Surge in cocaine-related hospital emergencies among young people: Hospital emergencies caused by drink and drug-taking among young people are on the rise, with an alarming spike in cases involving cocaine >>READ MORE.

Marine protected areas must increase 18-fold to save endangered species: A mere 2% of Ireland's coast which is designated as marine protected area must increase 18-fold in order to restore and enhance endangered species such as sharks, puffins, and even blue whales >>READ MORE.

Richard Grogan - Will gig working now become more common?: A recent court ruling has shone the light on gig working once again. The time for legislative change is now, writes employment solicitor Richard Grogan >>READ MORE.

‘No-go areas in city’ - Cork councillor calls for more garda patrols amid latest brawl: Parts of Cork city centre have become “no-go areas” a city councillor has claimed after a daytime brawl spilled over into traffic on Cork’s main street >>READ MORE.

Government told it must publish Human Tissues Bill before end of Dáil term: The Government is being urged to publish the Human Tissue Bill before the end of the Dáil term next month >>READ MORE.

Brothers call time on popular Cork toy store after half a century in business: An iconic Cork toy store will close up shop later this month after nearly 50 years in business >>READ MORE.

Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan hits back at critics of the split season: Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan has hit back at television pundits making “grand statements” about the split season, warning that pushing back the inter-county season to August or September would significantly impact on club activity >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd - Top tips for looking after your skin on holidays: How to prepare your skin for the sun and what not to do when your skin is exposed to UV rays >>READ MORE.

Crawford art students - 3 profiles of graduates producing work that's personal and profound: From breast cancer and biometrics, to the need for connection with Mother Earth, students from Cork's MTU Crawford College of Art and Design have produced an impressive body of work for their graduates' exhibition >>READ MORE.

A breezy day today with showers or longer spells of rain.

Afternoon temperatures of 15C to 18C with a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly wind that will be strong at times along coasts.

