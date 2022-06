Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan said homelessness in the city was 'spiralling to new and concerning levels'. Picture: Press 22

No emergency beds for homeless in Limerick: Homeless families and individuals are being turned away and told to source their own accommodation in Limerick as there are now no emergency beds available. >>READ MORE.

6,800 Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools: Almost 6,800 Ukrainian pupils are enrolled in schools across Ireland, an increase of 955 over a three-week period. >>READ MORE.

Renewed focus for Samaritans in new post-pandemic world: There will need to be a renewed focus on efforts to assist people struggling with life as we emerge from the pandemic, writes Niall Mulligan. >>READ MORE.

Cork woman battling eating disorder and OCD fears she will die if she cannot access inpatient care: A young Cork woman who has been struggling with an eating disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for a decade says she believes she will die if she cannot access inpatient care, as she does not feel safe in her own home and can no longer cope with supports offered by the HSE. >>READ MORE.

Cork’s Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup ‘a major coup for Ireland’: More than 4,000 people from over 14 countries flocked to Musgrave Park on Sunday evening to celebrate the arrival of the long-awaited International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament (IMART). >>READ MORE.

Northern Ireland is missing a dream opportunity to stand on its own two feet financially: Deflection, distraction and disinformation. That is, what we have sadly come to expect, from the UK government. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: 'A great Munster hurling final even by the standards of the Munster hurling final': The opening ten minutes of competition alone in Thurles showed an intensity in the exchanges that would do credit to any season in any decade. >>READ MORE.

Wedding of the Week: Raising a wedding toast with a box of cornflakes: From a pint of milk during the speeches to a Santa Claus visit and heirloom jewellery — the personalised touches make Fiona and Robert's day so special. >>READ MORE.

Suzanne Harrington: Pay more than €14 to prevent Dublin Airport fiascos: Only when our actual airports stop working do we question the wisdom of €14.14 per hour for any citizen over the age of 14. >>READ MORE.

Sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, especially in the north and east of the country.

Some showers will break out though through the afternoon, chiefly affecting Munster and Connacht.

