Many of the country’s hundreds of thousands of private renters are excluded from the upgrades, according to a new report. File Picture

Owners of the most inefficient homes excluded from State retrofitting scheme: The Government has been warned its housing retrofitting scheme faces failure as owners of the most inefficient homes are unable to afford the spiralling building costs.

Plane not checked in Shannon for Ukraine war-bound weapons: The Department of Transport has admitted it did not check whether a Ukrainian plane which landed in Shannon was carrying heavy artillery in spite of pictures of weapons being loaded in Australia.

Antonov plane cargo raises new questions about Irish neutrality: Lack of curiosity as to what friendly military powers transport through Shannon Airport is an affront to our sovereignity, writes Political Correspondent Paul Hosford.

Cork couple call for legislation after baby girl's organs 'were disposed of like rubbish': A Cork couple whose baby girl's organs were incinerated without their knowledge wants legislation changed to prevent other families from going through the same trauma.

People in poorer countries continue to die from Covid-19 amid 'racist' vaccine inequality: Inequalities in vaccine access across the world have been linked to racism, as thousands still die from Covid-19 in developing countries while EU governments fail to reform systems.

Visual feast at Kinsale convent conversion where apartment prices run up to €1.2 million: Built in Famine times, now 'feast for the eyes' Gourmet town Kinsale's ex Mercy Convent is born again with truly sublime accommodation, writes Tommy Barker.

La Rochelle Head Coach Ronan O'Gara celebrates after the his side's Heineken Champions Cup Final with Arthur Retiere. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Ronan O'Gara exclusive: 'We were 330ft short of our Everest. There could be no turning back': The inside story of an historic week for Ronan O'Gara and Stade Rochelais.

Listen — Ask Audrey: I'm done dating the over-60s: Sorting out Cork people for ages

Guests of the Nation: Kevin Barry on adapting Frank O'Connor's classic tale: The Limerick-born writer has teamed up with Corcadorca and Mel Mercier for an innovative production of the wartime story

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Two swans keep a close eye on their cygnets in Dunmanway Lake in West Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Today will be sunny, though there scattered showers, becoming a bit drier in the evening.

Temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

