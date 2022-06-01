Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday June 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB)

Unexplained wealth of 1,800 criminals being monitored by local CAB profilers: The Criminal Assets Bureau has trained almost 600 local 'asset profilers' to monitor the unexplained wealth of 1,800 crime bosses and lieutenants around the country, including nearly 150 in Limerick, 60 in Cork and more than 40 in Kerry. >>READ MORE.

Emissions challenge for agriculture is 'acute' — EPA: Every sector, but especially agriculture, has to significantly improve efforts to close the growing gap between greenhouse gas emissions and Ireland’s 2030 climate targets. >>READ MORE.

Ill treatment of health whistleblower shows little appetite to remedy public service: After the seismic disclosures about the Department of Health by whistleblower Shane Corr, the only person to suffer anything approaching a consequence was Mr Corr himself.>>READ MORE.

Almost one in three Irish people believe Government exaggerated Covid-19 deaths: The research, which surveyed over 12,000 people across six European countries to investigate public trust in expertise, reveals the public’s view on the pandemic, vaccination, and their belief in various Covid-19 conspiracies. >>READ MORE

Man found guilty of abusing sister-in-law in late 1970s: Albert Tucker, aged 66, of Rockford Park, Blackrock, Dublin, pleaded not guilty to all counts but was found guilty by a jury last month. The offences took place on dates between 1976 and 1979.>>READ MORE

Estate agent Sherry FitzGerald is sold for approximately €50m: Following transaction approval from the Central Bank, CastleGate has acquired 100 per cent of the share capital of Sherry FitzGerald. No financial details of the transaction have been disclosed. However, it is understood to be around €50m.>>READ MORE.

Enda Stevens: Football players ‘fearing for their lives’ after spate of pitch invasions: The Sheffield United player witnessed his own teammate Billy Sharp being head-butted by a Nottingham Forest fan after their Championship playoff semi-final: >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Skin cancer is the most common cancer - here's how to check in with your skin: Whilst there are many things you can do to lower your risk of the disease, skin cancer does not discriminate and therefore, we all need to be aware of the warning signs.>>READ MORE.

Life Hack: How to get rid of weeds without using harsh chemicals: These inexpensive solutions can be found in your kitchen and are as effective as shop-bought weedkiller.>>READ MORE.

Harbour View, Cork, Ireland. Picture David Creedon

Today is to be dry with sunny spells, though a few isolated showers will develop as we move into the afternoon. You can expect highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

