Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, May 27

Fierce reaction from disability advocates to 'stop gap' plan for children with special educational needs.
Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said the system is increasing costs and the administrative burden on the import businesses involved.
The latest data from the 'Growing Up in Ireland' study found that the vast majority (82%) of participants reported regular messaging friends before bed or regularly surfing the internet before bed (83%).
Accused drove away from gardaí at high speed, dragging one garda along road after he reached in to remove keys, leaving him with serious injuries, court heard.
The husband of one of the two teachers killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has passed away from a heart attack, according to a family member.
People in employment climbs to 2.5 million for the first time.
Calling in hurling outfitters in a bid to get Tawera Kerr-Barlow on the pitch to face Leinster catches the Gallic attention.
Bruce Springsteen plays the RDS, Dublin, and tickets go on sale on Friday, May 27. Here's what you need to know...
The band said their friend 'had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.'
Sun is set to shine across the country today with highest temperatures of 13 degrees in the north to 19 degrees in the south in light to moderate northwesterly winds.
Friday will be a sunny day. ☀️ 😎— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 27, 2022
Highest temperatures of 13°C in the N to 19°C in the S in light to moderate northwesterly winds. 🍃https://t.co/bdPyBB1mCE pic.twitter.com/bAvjCDydS5
