Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, May 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Special education centres plan 'won't wash' as Government denies abandoning integration: Fierce reaction from disability advocates to 'stop gap' plan for children with special educational needs. >>READ MORE.

Imported carrots landing in Cork being driven to Dublin for customs clearance: Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said the system is increasing costs and the administrative burden on the import businesses involved. >>READ MORE.

Dr Catherine Conlon: Are we ignoring a major cause of mental illness in young people?: The latest data from the 'Growing Up in Ireland' study found that the vast majority (82%) of participants reported regular messaging friends before bed or regularly surfing the internet before bed (83%). >>READ MORE.

Drunk driver found with 22 empty beer cans was over 10 times the legal limit: Accused drove away from gardaí at high speed, dragging one garda along road after he reached in to remove keys, leaving him with serious injuries, court heard. >>READ MORE.

Husband of teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting dies of heart attack: The husband of one of the two teachers killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has passed away from a heart attack, according to a family member. >>READ MORE.

Why Ireland faces the risk of running out of workers: People in employment climbs to 2.5 million for the first time. >>READ MORE.

French have to hand it to O'Gara and his 'magic glove' plan: Calling in hurling outfitters in a bid to get Tawera Kerr-Barlow on the pitch to face Leinster catches the Gallic attention. >>READ MORE.

Bruce Springsteen tickets: How much, and how you can buy them for Dublin gigs: Bruce Springsteen plays the RDS, Dublin, and tickets go on sale on Friday, May 27. Here's what you need to know... >>READ MORE.

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies aged 60: The band said their friend 'had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.' >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Sun is set to shine across the country today with highest temperatures of 13 degrees in the north to 19 degrees in the south in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Friday will be a sunny day. ☀️ 😎



Highest temperatures of 13°C in the N to 19°C in the S in light to moderate northwesterly winds. 🍃https://t.co/bdPyBB1mCE pic.twitter.com/bAvjCDydS5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 27, 2022

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

