Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, May 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Today will bring sunny spells and scattered showers across Munster, a few of them heavy.
This evening, clouds will increase from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties.
Highest temperatures of 13C to 15C with mostly moderate westerly breezes, fresher in showers.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox