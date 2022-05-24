Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, May 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Government plans for 35,000 homes in jeopardy: Government plans to build 35,000 homes a year have been thrown into grave doubt by a “marked decline” in developers tendering to build taxpayer-funded homes, TDs will be warned today >>READ MORE.

French ambassador to Ireland Vincent Guérend said Russia has carried out so many breaches of international law that neutrality will not stop it, if it intends to 'harm' a country. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Ambassador: Neutrality will not stop Russia harming Ireland: Neutrality is not respected by Russia and China in the way Ireland would like to think it is, the French ambassador to Ireland has warned >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin - Greens need to be a little less green and a lot more politically astute: With Europe moving away from Russian oil and gas, the Green Party could have seized the moment and framed renewable energy as being about cold hard cash, job creation, and economics >>READ MORE.

'Drunken teens' causing problems on Crosshaven bus route: Bus Éireann has been asked to take steps to address anti-social behaviour on some of its Cork services, especially on the Crosshaven route, amid claims it is often full of large numbers of ‘drunk teenagers’ causing trouble during good weather >>READ MORE.

Catriona Carey 'out of control' when told car would be seized: A garda has told Kilkenny District Court how she was screamed at by a “totally out of control” Catriona Carey after she informed her that her uninsured car would be seized >>READ MORE.

A view of a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Picture: AP Photo

Ashamed’ Russian diplomat quits over Putin’s ‘intolerable’ war: A veteran Kremlin diplomat has resigned and sent a letter to foreign colleagues condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as heavy fighting raged in the Donbas region, where Moscow’s forces have stepped up their bombardment >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara turning to Cork for help with Kerr-Barlow injury: Ronan O’Gara is turning to a Cork company for help getting La Rochelle scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow on the pitch for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster >>READ MORE.

Cathal Coughlan remembered - 'One of the greatest songwriters of his generation': Cathal Coughlan, the Cork musician who has passed away aged 61, was widely acknowledged as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor - Children exposed to gambling through video game loot boxes: Psychoactive behaviours such as gambling create a dopamine surge in the brain >>READ MORE.

Today will bring sunny spells and scattered showers across Munster, a few of them heavy.

This evening, clouds will increase from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties.

Highest temperatures of 13C to 15C with mostly moderate westerly breezes, fresher in showers.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

