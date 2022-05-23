Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Arrest after man (50s) dies from serious injuries in Tralee: A man in his 50s has been arrested after the body of a man who suffered serious injuries was found in Tralee >>READ MORE.

Merck currently employs 750 people at its plant in Carrigtwohill. File photo

Merck to expand Cork operations adding 370 jobs: Pharmaceutical giant Merck is to significantly expand its operations in Cork, investing €440m and creating 370 jobs >>READ MORE.

Ryan rules out nuclear power as option in transition from fossil fuel dependence: Eamon Ryan, the environment minister, has ruled out nuclear power as an option in the transition from fossil fuel, despite mounting calls from environmental voices to consider it >>READ MORE.

Early voting on Irish islands to be swept away in electoral reform: Early voting on the country's most remote islands is to be a thing of the past under legislation coming to Cabinet this week >>READ MORE.

Tipperary man to become first Irishman to reach top of Everest without oxygen: An elite adventurer is on course to make history on Tuesday by becoming the first Irish national ever to climb Mount Everest without oxygen >>READ MORE.

Inflation hits start-ups with 12% fall in number of new Irish firms: Soaring inflation appears to have impacted individuals wishing to begin their own business venture, with the number of new company start-ups falling 12% in the first three months of the year >>READ MORE.

Early on in Thurles yesterday, when Tipperary were four points ahead, I glanced at the second TV and spotted that Clare were seven points up in Ennis, writes Anthony Daly. Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Anthony Daly - After being in the horrors Cork are now a dangerous animal again: Cork had no momentum after those first two games but they’ve found it somewhere. >>READ MORE.

Sex File - She falls asleep straight after we make love: My wife falls asleep almost as soon as we've finished having sex. I'm not saying I want to stay up for hours talking afterwards, but I would like to spend a few minutes cuddling. Should I tell her it bothers me? >>READ MORE.

Pete the Vet - Here's how to help your pets deal with anxiety: Anxiety is a serious problem in the pet world, made worse because we humans are not very good at recognising and dealing with anxious animals >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A mix of sunny spells and showers this morning, but showers will turn increasingly heavy throughout the day with a possibility of thunderstorms developing, especially in the east.

Northwest winds will be mostly moderate but quite gusty in and around the heavier showers. Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.