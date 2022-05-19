Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, May 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Mainly dry with sunny spells today, there'll be scattered showers in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds, strong to near gale force at times along coasts.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox