Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, May 19

The statements made by the 10 men will be examined, cross-checked and analysed against evidence already gathered, including phone and financial records.

League of Ireland match-fixing probe 'close to the end game' : Detectives will today begin examining statements made by 10 men who were questioned for allegedly conspiring to fix football matches in the League of Ireland. >>READ MORE

Massive expansion approved for Cork City Penneys store : Planning has been granted for a massive expansion of Penneys' flagship store in the heart of Cork City. >>READ MORE

John Gibbons: Climate clock ticks towards midnight and we've run out of excuses : Latest report on climate change is the latest in a series of dire warnings we seem determined to ignore, writes John Gibbons. >>READ MORE

Three-year backlog for gardaí to examine child abuse images on seized devices: There is a three-year Garda backlog to examine digital devices seized in child abuse imagery investigations and other serious crimes. >>READ MORE

'I have a f***ing steak knife and I will f***ing blend you', man told teenage barman in Cork pub: A middle-aged Birmingham man pointed a knife at a teenage barman in Cork and threatened his life saying, “I have a f***ing steak knife and I will f***ing blend you.” >>READ MORE

Three sites shortlisted for potential River Lee lido: The drive to create a lido in the River Lee is gaining momentum after three Cork city centre sites were identified as potentially suitable by engineering experts. >>READ MORE

PM O'Sullivan: Tipperary and Colm Bonnar face a moment of truth: A large section of Tipp followers (as opposed to genuine supporters) comprises folks seeking an alibi for a gloat. Might be unpopular in some quarters to say so but Paudie Maher’s tweet recognized this truth. >>READ MORE

Derry Girls special review: It's time to move on – for the girls, and for Derry: We said goodbye to the girls with an hour-long special episode set around the Good Friday Agreement >>READ MORE

Conversations With Friends review: We want to like this so much but...: Cork actress Alison Oliver is superb as the introverted Frances, but we do want a bit more from the latest Sally Rooney adaptation >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mainly dry with sunny spells today, there'll be scattered showers in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds, strong to near gale force at times along coasts.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

