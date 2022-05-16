Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Monday will start wet with showers in many places.
The the rain will clear northwards to sunny spells and scattered showers heading into the evening, but it will be a humid day, with temperature highs of 20C expected.
Some showers will be heavy with the potential for localised thundery downpours.
Tonight, it will be largely dry with clear spells at first. However, further showery rain will spread from the southwest overnight.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox