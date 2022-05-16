Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Fears thousands of Limerick homes have defective pyrite building blocks: The number of homes affected by defective building blocks in Limerick could be far greater than in Clare where it's estimated that over 1,000 properties have been hit, a leading expert has warned. >>READ MORE.

Pupils of Scoil Niocláis in Frankfield, Cork, and deputy principal Rosemary Lee welcome children newly arrived from Ukraine to the school last month. Picture: Denis Minihane

Almost 6,000 Ukrainians now enrolled in Irish schools: Close to 6,000 Ukrainian pupils are now enrolled in Irish schools, with more than two thirds taking their places in primary schools, as refugees from the war-torn country settle into Irish life. >>READ MORE.

Could a four-day working week save our health service? As doctors and nurses leave Ireland in droves for jobs with better conditions and pay, Catherine Conlon asks if fewer hours for the same salary would entice them to stay. >>READ MORE.

Trade war fears: Simon Coveney warns of 'consequences' if Britain breaks international law: Simon Coveney has warned that Britain will “force the EU to respond” if Boris Johnson attempts to override the Northern Ireland Protocol amid fears of a trade war. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí baffled at British failure to progress Oliver murder probe: Gardaí who reinvestigated the murder of Tom Oliver and handed their file over to British police in 2018 are 'baffled' at the lack of progress in the case. >>READ MORE.

Johnson Controls adds 18 jobs as it expands Cork R&D: Johnson Controls, the building systems developer, has opened a new innovation centre at its global headquarters in Cork. >>READ MORE.

Enda McEvoy: Cork rediscovered their heart, hunger and desire: Seamus Harnedy hurled here like a cavalry commander with sword aloft on a prancing white charger, and was a splendidly old-fashioned effort. >>READ MORE.

Bernard O'Shea: I used to have synthetic grass, now I'm trying No Mow May on my real lawn. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: I've lost weight and want more sex — but he doesn't. >>READ MORE.

Monday will start wet with showers in many places.

The the rain will clear northwards to sunny spells and scattered showers heading into the evening, but it will be a humid day, with temperature highs of 20C expected.

Some showers will be heavy with the potential for localised thundery downpours.

Tonight, it will be largely dry with clear spells at first. However, further showery rain will spread from the southwest overnight.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

