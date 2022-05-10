Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, May 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Thousands of victims of crime have been left waiting for justice because perpetrators failed to turn up to court and have not been tracked down in over a year.
More than 24,000 bench warrants have been outstanding for over a year, with the longest unfulfilled warrant dating back to 1968.
"Women have been subjected to a postcode lottery of maternity services with different restrictions applied across the country," writes Deputy Political Editor Elaine Loughlin.
"While Covid measures have all but disappeared across wider society, restrictions remain in place in some maternity hospitals because managers have decided that this should be the case."
here’s a wealth of other considerations including the size and shape of the container and which types of plants you’re intending to display in your garden, along with factors including heat and moisture retention.
Here, we take you through the basics.
Today looks set to be a blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavy at times.
Showers will be most frequent in the west and in north. Temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 17 degrees, mildest in the southeast.
Winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, with stronger winds at times in the west and northwest.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
