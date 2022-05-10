Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, May 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

The warrants, issued by a judge when a person fails to turn up to court, allow gardaí to arrest the suspect on sight. File Picture iStock

Thousands of victims left waiting for justice as 34,000 bench warrants outstanding:

Thousands of victims of crime have been left waiting for justice because perpetrators failed to turn up to court and have not been tracked down in over a year.

More than 24,000 bench warrants have been outstanding for over a year, with the longest unfulfilled warrant dating back to 1968. >>READ MORE.

Protecting communities and changing Garda culture: Conversations with local family resource centres gave the leaders of the Policing Authority an insight into how a visible Garda presence could look. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Conscientious objectors already limit services at our maternity hospitals: "Women have been subjected to a postcode lottery of maternity services with different restrictions applied across the country," writes Deputy Political Editor Elaine Loughlin.

"While Covid measures have all but disappeared across wider society, restrictions remain in place in some maternity hospitals because managers have decided that this should be the case." >>READ MORE.

'Vulnerable' Corkman stored drugs worth €83k in his shed: A vulnerable man agreed to store a large quantity of drugs totalling €83,000 at his home in Passage West and now he has been jailed for two years. >>READ MORE.

Cabinet to sign off on major plan to upgrade Cork's rail network: The Cabinet will today give the approval to draw down €74m in EU funds to help upgrade Cork's commuter rail network.>>READ MORE.

Confused by all the plant pot choices? Here’s how to pick the best containers for your garden: There’s a wealth of other considerations including the size and shape of the container and which types of plants you’re intending to display in your garden, along with factors including heat and moisture retention.

Here, we take you through the basics.>>READ MORE.

Cork's Kevin Flahive ruled out for the rest of the season: Cork footballer Kevin Flahive's season is over because of the knee injury he sustained during Saturday's Munster SFC semi-final defeat to Kerry. >>READ MORE.

Kevin Flahive of Cork confirmed his injury was season-ending on Twitter on Monday night. File Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fred Cooke: 'I turned to junk food and sleep and drinking. I was lonely - then along came Julie': As they get ready to air their marital dirty laundry on stage, comedy couple Julie Jay and husband Fred Cooke share what getting married and becoming parents means to them. >>READ MORE.

Salvatore of Lucan on his prize-winning portrait of his mother doing reiki: The winning image one of 44 entries in the Zurich Portrait Prize currently on display at the Crawford in Cork >>READ MORE.

A still morning mist fills the valleys of Castlehaven Parish, West Cork. Picture: Andrew Harris

Today looks set to be a blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavy at times.

Showers will be most frequent in the west and in north. Temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 17 degrees, mildest in the southeast.

Winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, with stronger winds at times in the west and northwest.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

