Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 9

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. File photo.

Garda sergeant seen 'stamping on a Traveller's head' was not prosecuted: A Garda sergeant who was seen assaulting a member of the Traveller community was not prosecuted or disciplined over the incident, despite statements from colleagues and CCTV footage as to his culpability. >>READ MORE.

McGrath to change public works contracts as construction costs soar: Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister, is finalising significant changes to public works contracts to provide some relief from soaring construction inflation. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Does a culture of cover-up still exist within the gardaí?: If members of the force do the right thing and report misconduct by a colleague or colleagues, can they genuinely expect that something will be done about it? >>READ MORE.

University of Limerick penalised for second time as €2m funding withheld: Funds withheld now total €3.7m as UL faces questions from the Oireachtas public accounts committee over governance issues. >>READ MORE.

Half of Irish households admit to wasting water: The results come as we move into the 'dry' summer months; 70 of Irish Water's treatment plans in a drought or at risk of drought last year. >>READ MORE.

Putin to mark Victory Day as Russia presses Ukraine assault: Russian troops have targeted a sprawling seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters were making what appeared to be their last stand to save Mariupol from falling. >>READ MORE.

Anthony Daly: The well oiled Limerick machine may need a quick service stop: John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and company will know that the performance against Tipperary wasn’t good enough, and certainly not at the level that these boys judge themselves. >>READ MORE.

Meet Alison Oliver - the Cork star of Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends: The Blackrock native on growing up in Cork, unleashing her inner animal and re-defining the notion of consent on screen. >>READ MORE.

Brian Dowling praises sister for being 'incredible surrogate': Big Brother star Brian Dowling has praised his sister Aoife who he announced is his surrogate. >>READ MORE.

Rain will move eastwards across Munster this morning and early afternoon, lingering near the south coast a little longer, while other areas will see scattered showers and occasional sunny intervals. It's possible this evening will see some heavier showers.

Overall, it will be a breezy day with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, becoming increasingly strong at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with areas coolest near the south coast.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

