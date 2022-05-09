Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A Garda sergeant who was seen assaulting a member of the Traveller community was not prosecuted or disciplined over the incident, despite statements from colleagues and CCTV footage as to his culpability.
Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister, is finalising significant changes to public works contracts to provide some relief from soaring construction inflation.
If members of the force do the right thing and report misconduct by a colleague or colleagues, can they genuinely expect that something will be done about it?
Funds withheld now total €3.7m as UL faces questions from the Oireachtas public accounts committee over governance issues.
The results come as we move into the 'dry' summer months; 70 of Irish Water's treatment plans in a drought or at risk of drought last year.
Russian troops have targeted a sprawling seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters were making what appeared to be their last stand to save Mariupol from falling.
John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and company will know that the performance against Tipperary wasn’t good enough, and certainly not at the level that these boys judge themselves.
The Blackrock native on growing up in Cork, unleashing her inner animal and re-defining the notion of consent on screen.
Big Brother star Brian Dowling has praised his sister Aoife who he announced is his surrogate.
Rain will move eastwards across Munster this morning and early afternoon, lingering near the south coast a little longer, while other areas will see scattered showers and occasional sunny intervals. It's possible this evening will see some heavier showers.
Overall, it will be a breezy day with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, becoming increasingly strong at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with areas coolest near the south coast.
