Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, May 5

UL research outlines the toll of injuries on schoolboy rugby players: School rugby teams can expect to lose an average of 324 days from play due to injuries to their players each season, with head injuries — including concussion — one of the biggest issues >>READ MORE.

Fianna Fáil members have supported Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in pushing ahead with the proposed hospital. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael divided on National Maternity Hospital ownership: Strong differences of opinion have emerged between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the proposed National Maternity Hospital >>READ MORE.

Irish journalist sanctioned by UK over work for Russia Today: An Irishman has been included on the latest list of people facing sanctions imposed by the UK, as part of sanctions targeting major media organisations in Russia announced today >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford - TD's call for more capacity in prisons displays ignorance of penal policy: With Fine Gael languishing in the polls, Neale Richmond pulled out the old reliable law-and-order card >>READ MORE.

Teenager who set fire to West Cork house causing €125k worth of damage put on probation: A glass bottle of petrol with a sock stuffed into it was lit and thrown at a house in Bandon and now the teenager responsible for causing €125,000 worth of damage to the house has been put on a two-year probation bond >>READ MORE.

People walk past the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, following a March 16, 2022, bombing of the theatre, which was used as a shelter, in an area now controlled by Russian forces. Picture: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine: Russia has moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country >>READ MORE.

Benzema breaks City hearts as Real stage comeback for ages: Europe's never-say-die specialists fight back from the brink one more time as super sub Rodrygo and Benzema leave Guardiola in tatters >>READ MORE.

Seán Scully - 'If you don’t compromise, you will end up with war': The celebrated Irish artist is in the midst of a series of exhibitions around the world. He speaks from his New York home on his new work, America's gun culture, and why he's going to continue with his plans for a show in Moscow >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: How to cut your home energy bills: More than four in 10 households in Ireland are struggling to afford their everyday home energy needs, here's how to manage your bills >>READ MORE.

