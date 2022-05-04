Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, May 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
A cloudy start today with isolated patches of light rain and drizzle.
However, it will brighten up and become dry in the afternoon with spells of sunshine developing.
Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 15C to 18C generally, a little cooler near coasts, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox