Morning Briefing: Top stories Tuesday, May 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Some bright or sunny spells today, but overall cloudy.
Feeling mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, best values in the south, all with just light westerly breezes.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox