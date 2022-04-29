Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, April 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

View of Dublin Bay and the Baily Lighthouse from the Howth Cliff walk, Howth Head, Dublin. File Picture

Rising sea levels mean 'rare' severe flooding will become the norm in Cork and Dublin: Rising sea levels in Ireland will lead to previously rare severe flooding becoming the norm unless reduced emissions come hand in hand with adaptation measures, scientists have said. >>READ MORE.

'We want to make it come true': Dying girl's birthday wish is to talk to Ed Sheeran on FaceTime: The mother of a 12-year-old girl with a spinal tumour who has only, at most, six months to live has pleaded with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to fulfil her daughter’s last birthday wish. >>READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: HRT is a lifeline for women, so why do we tolerate such a shortage?: Menopause isn’t a feminist or a niche issue. This affects our whole society — women make up over half the population, writes Alison O'Connor. >>READ MORE.

Seven coastguard cottages in Crosshaven among OPW's vacant Cork sites: Seven former coastguard cottages in Crosshaven, an office on Cork's Old Blackrock Road, the former Reserve Defence Forces building in Mitchelstown, and a Garda station and residence in West Cork are among more than 70 Office of Public Works (OPW) properties lying empty around the country. >>READ MORE.

Bike and pedestrian routes costing €6m to create Cork's first 20-minute neighbourhood: Some €6m is to be spent to build a 5.5km network of bike lanes and pedestrian walkways to create Cork's first 20-minute neighbourhood in Mahon. >>READ MORE.

AIB announce 'exclusive discussions' to acquire Ulster Bank's tracker mortgage book: AIB said it has started exclusive discussions with NatWest for the acquisition of about €6bn of Ulster Bank performing tracker and linked mortgages. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Toulouse will come to Dublin locked and loaded but Munster's red wall of noise can be telling: "The sod is equally good in Lansdowne Road as it is in Thomond, the posts are the same width and now the stands will be heaving with red," writes Ronan O'Gara.

"It puts a lot of things back in the plus column for Munster lads." >>READ MORE.

Ed Sheeran on stage at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In pictures: Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork: The show began at 6pm, with spectacular pyrotechnic effects accompanying Sheeran himself when he came on stage after 8pm, wearing a black top with the word 'Cork' emblazoned on it. >>READ MORE.

Donovan: Folk legend on his love of Cork, and fun times with David Lynch: After a long layoff, Donovan returns to the live arena with a gig in Ballycotton. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A sunny day in Courtmacsherry in West Cork on Thursday. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Early mist and fog patches and any grass frost will clear quickly this morning, giving way to some hazy sunny spells.

Later, cloud will gradually build from the west extending eastwards across the country by early evening, with a little light drizzle likely to develop along western coasts later.

Temperatures today will range from 13 to 17 degrees in light variable breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.