Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, April 28

Specialist team to tackle Limerick trolley crisis as hospital 'at highest level of escalation': A specialist team has been ordered into University Hospital Limerick by the Health Minister to try to tackle its record high trolley figures. >>READ MORE.

Just 10% of GPs are delivering abortion services amid 'fear of prosecution': Just 10% of GPs are delivering abortion services as the threat of criminal sanctions hangs over those offering the service, the Oireachtas health committee has been told. >>READ MORE.

Rory Hearne: Domestic and Ukrainian refugee housing crisis needs Covid-style reaction: Ireland's rising rents, which are now 100% higher than they were in 2011, are a social emergency, writes Rory Hearne>>READ MORE.

Croom women retires after 50 years of dedication to her Post: A woman who is believed to have been one of the youngest postmistresses ever appointed in Ireland is set to retire on Friday after a remarkable half a century of service to her community. >>READ MORE.

Ukrainian refugees may impact tourism but 'positives outweigh negatives': Housing refugees in hotels will hit tourism but any “negatives” will be balanced out by “positives”, public representatives in one of Ireland’s top tourist destinations have said.>>READ MORE.

Bookenders in West Cork as Hilary Mantel joins David Mitchell as Ardfield village neighbours: Talk about a high-pressure book club – a small West Cork seaside ‘hamlet’ can now boast of not just one, but two world-renowned literary writers with Booker prize links as ‘locals’ - Hilary Mantel and David Mitchell. >>READ MORE.

Ben O'Connor: Cork can't waste any more time - move Joyce to six: Text >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan - Get ready, Cork, Ed Sheeran is coming!: "The Ed Sheeran concert in Croke Park last Saturday was like an antidote to the chaos and pain we have all experienced, recently, writes Richard Hogan. >>READ MORE.

Ed Sheeran in Cork FAQs: All you need to know on timings, ticket arrangements, access...: What time will Ed Sheeran go on stage at Páirc Uí Chaoimh? When will the gig finish? We've got the answers to your questions here. >>READ MORE.

Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells mixed with some cloud, and just the chance of the odd shower.

Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees, though it will be slightly cooler along the eastern coastline, in light easterly or variable winds.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

