Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 26

Quality Hotel Youghal , Redbarn Co Cork

Youghal hotel to be transformed into 'care centre' for Ukrainian refugees: The new owners of Youghal's Quality Hotel are preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees as the popular family hotel is being transformed into a "care centre". >>READ MORE.

Talks continuing over €400 payment for people who host Ukrainians fleeing war: High-level Government talks are at an advantaged stage to pay people who take in Ukrainian refugees. >>READ MORE.

Adi Roche: UN Chernobyl Remembrance Day is a time to think of our brothers and sisters: On this UN Chernobyl Remembrance Day, I am reflecting on the devastating tragedy that is unfolding in Ukraine these past two months and how Chernobyl has re-entered centre stage, writes Adi Roche.>>READ MORE.

Barry Cowen among dissenting TDs challenging minister Eamon Ryan over proposed turf ban: Eamon Ryan's watering down of a proposed ban on the sale of turf still does not go far enough according to a Fianna Fáil TD. >>READ MORE.

Farm animal found staggering on three legs 'shaking with pain' on Killorglin farm, court told: A one-year-old Angus male cross-breed was found staggering on three legs in a field near Killorglin, Co Kerry, “shaking with pain", when inspectors and a Department of Agriculture vet called to carry out a farm inspection.>>READ MORE.

Apple to expand operations in Cork through new product test centre: Technology giant Apple has opened a new multi-million euro engineering and test facility at its campus in Hollyhill in a significant addition to its operations in Cork.>>READ MORE.

Munster GAA confirm Páirc Uí Rinn for Cork-Kerry SFC clash on May 7: Munster GAA chiefs have ratified Cork's Páirc Uí Rinn as the venue for the provincial SFC semi-final on May 7.>>READ MORE.

Are you guilty of doomscrolling? What is it and how to stop it: Ireland ranks sixth in Europe for scrolling on our phones. Geraldine Walsh looks at why we do - and how to unplug from the destructive habit. >>READ MORE.

Cork Choral Festival: Giving voice to The Waste Land, by TS Eliot: One of the highlights of the Leeside event should be Robert Hollingworth's interpretation of a great poem that has renewed relevance in its centenary year. >>READ MORE.

Largely dry and sunny this morning, though towards the afternoon, cloud will bubble up along with well scattered showers, becoming more isolated towards the evening.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

