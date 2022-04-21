Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, April 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Volunteer groups will arrive there on Thursday morning to provide basic supplies such as toothbrushes, underwear, sanitary towels, shoes, and socks.
The Limerick village shows there is life in a town after being bypassed, as long as it remembers to put in a traffic management system, writes Neil Michael.
Kate Moran, 20, from the village of Monivea, was fatally injured playing for Athenry Camogie Club in a senior league game in Ardrahan on Monday.
Times they are a-changing at West Cork's former Dillon's: it's got all-residential potential, or living above the shop scope.
Wimbledon has set itself on a potential collision course with the rest of tennis after banning Russian and Belarussian players from this summer’s championships due to the scale and severity of the invasion of Ukraine.
When it's just a click of a button away, its hard to resist the impulse to buy - but do you really need it?
Director Daniel Roher tells Esther McCarthy that he still hasn’t come to terms with how extraordinary his documentary on Alexei Navalny is and what it means for his life.
Rain and mist will gradually clear from the southwest this morning and early afternoon and for the rest of the day there will be hazy sunny spells and isolated showers.
A few heavy showers are possible in the west during the afternoon, and tonight there will be a few light showers in the south and southwest but otherwise it will be dry with clear spells
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
