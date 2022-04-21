Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, April 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Camogie star Kate Moran who passed away following an on pitch match collision. Picture: ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Price hikes see consumer confidence drop to 18-month low: Consumer confidence amongst Irish households fell sharply for the second month in a row as concerns about living costs intensified. >>READ MORE.

First refugees arrive at Millstreet as housing capacity almost exhausted: Volunteer groups will arrive there on Thursday morning to provide basic supplies such as toothbrushes, underwear, sanitary towels, shoes, and socks. >>READ MORE.

Bypass Ireland: Croom a 'shining light' as bypass injects new life into rural Limerick town: The Limerick village shows there is life in a town after being bypassed, as long as it remembers to put in a traffic management system, writes Neil Michael. >>READ MORE.

Kate Moran: Vigil held for camogie player who died after match injury: Kate Moran, 20, from the village of Monivea, was fatally injured playing for Athenry Camogie Club in a senior league game in Ardrahan on Monday. >>READ MORE.

TCD will not hold inquiry into botched Holohan secondment: Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has not instigated an internal inquiry into the €20m Dr Tony Holohan debacle, despite calls from some of its senior figures to do so. >>READ MORE.

Tip-top Timoleague townhouse ready for new era — many options on menu: Times they are a-changing at West Cork's former Dillon's: it's got all-residential potential, or living above the shop scope. >>READ MORE.

Wimbledon on collision course over bans on Russian and Belarusian players: Wimbledon has set itself on a potential collision course with the rest of tennis after banning Russian and Belarussian players from this summer’s championships due to the scale and severity of the invasion of Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: How to cut back on social media shopping: When it's just a click of a button away, its hard to resist the impulse to buy - but do you really need it? >>READ MORE.

Navalny director Daniel Roher: I don’t think I’ve come to terms with how extraordinary this is: Director Daniel Roher tells Esther McCarthy that he still hasn’t come to terms with how extraordinary his documentary on Alexei Navalny is and what it means for his life. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain and mist will gradually clear from the southwest this morning and early afternoon and for the rest of the day there will be hazy sunny spells and isolated showers.

A few heavy showers are possible in the west during the afternoon, and tonight there will be a few light showers in the south and southwest but otherwise it will be dry with clear spells

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.