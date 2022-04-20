Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, April 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Cork will benefit from faster and more reliable public transport links to Blackpool, Mahon, Togher, Sunday's Well, Maryborough Hill, and Cork Airport under the €600m BusConnects plan. Picture: Larry Cummins

Ambitious overhaul of Cork's transport network to be unveiled today: Details of 12 sustainable transport corridors designed to improve Cork City’s bus network and slash journey times in half will be unveiled today as part of the city’s €600m BusConnects plan. >>READ MORE.

Stalking to become standalone offence under Irish law: Stalking is to become a standalone criminal offence under Irish law, carrying a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, Cabinet will agree today. >>READ MORE.

'There are a lot of Ukrainian flags in Cork, I feel like I am at home': Student flees Kyiv for Leeside: Kateryna Kryvenko, who has been living in Cork with a host family for the past three weeks, is on the hunt for work for a return to her 'usual life' >>READ MORE.

Military officers seek union affiliation for pay talks: In an unprecedented move, the country’s military officers have voted overwhelmingly to seek affiliation to the umbrella union group ICTU, in order to gain proper representation at national pay talks. >>READ MORE.

Almost 60% of children have missed at least a week of school since September due to Covid-19: Almost 60% of children have missed at least a week of school since last September as a result of Covid-19, according to new research by the Children's Ombudsman. >>READ MORE.

How to do vegetable gardening the zero waste way: Zero waste – it’s a hard target to reach for the millions of vegetable growers in this country. Many end up with gluts of produce every year, and find disposing of plastic compost bags and plant pots tricky. >>READ MORE.

U20 rule is 'wrong' insists Lane as O'Neill and Joyce miss out: The rule that prevents U20 players from lining out at their own age grade has the potential to hinder the development of affected players and must be rescinded, former Cork county board chairman Ger Lane has said. >>READ MORE.

Anja Murray: Peat bogs are so much more than just a source of fuel: Restoring bogs has enormous benefits for biodiversity, including for many species that are nearing extinction here because of the drainage and loss of most of the peat bogs over the past 50 years. >>READ MORE.

Main event: What to wear to a wedding, Confirmation or other occasion: Are you on the guest list this season? Here's some inspiration for your look >>READ MORE.

Any mist and fog will clear this morning. Most areas will stay dry for the day but cloud will gradually increase over the western half of the country, bringing patchy light rain or drizzle to west Connacht and west Munster.

