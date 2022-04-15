Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, April 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Simon Coveney Minister for Foreign Affairs trip to Bucha, Ukraine.

Coveney describes 'horrific scenes of brutality and murder' witnessed on Ukraine visit: Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the conclusion of his visit to Bucha and Kyiv in Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said there is irrefutable evidence of mass murder of innocent civilians by Russian troops as they were being pushed back >>READ MORE.

House prices to hit record levels within a matter of weeks: House prices could reach their highest ever levels within a matter of weeks and are already just 2% off the previous Celtic Tiger high in 2007 >>READ MORE.

Memo on Holohan's move to Trinity does little to clear up confusion: THE 12-page memo from Robert Watt defending his role in the botched secondment arrangement of Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin (TCD) fails in its chief objective to vindicate his actions >>READ MORE.

Planning watchdog clashes with Limerick council over plans to re-zone flood-prone lands for housing: The State planning watchdog has clashed with members of Limerick City and County Council for making alterations to a new draft development plan to facilitate housing in high-risk flood areas >>READ MORE.

Expedition company charging €230k to visit dissolving Titanic wreck: The Titanic sank before it completed its maiden voyage from Queenstown (Cobh) to New York on this day 110 years ago >>READ MORE.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference during his meeting with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonia's President Alar Karis in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians should be proud for surviving 50 days of Russian invasion: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians on Thursday they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians “gave us a maximum of five” >>READ MORE.

Munster GAA chiefs remain intent on Killarney hosting Cork-Kerry clash: Munster GAA chiefs have reiterated their decision to switch the May 7 Munster SFC semi-final clash between Cork and Kerry to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney >>READ MORE.

Anatomy of a Scandal - Sleaze and secrets to the fore in new Netflix series: Sienna Miller on her role as the wife of an upper-class politician who's hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons >>READ MORE.

Diary of an Irish Teacher - Why great teachers matter so much: Jennifer Horgan says there is a reason that the biggest influence on a child's success, beyond the student, is the classroom teacher >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Starting dull and locally misty with scattered outbreaks of rain.

Whilst some sunny spells will gradually break through later, scattered showers will follow too, clearing northwards this evening.

Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13C to 17C, in a mostly light to moderate southwest breeze.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.