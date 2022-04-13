Morning Briefing: Top stories Wednesday, April 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Social housing, investor properties to be excluded from redress scheme: Social housing and apartments owned by investors are to be excluded from a redress scheme for fire safety and structural defects in Celtic Tiger apartments, the Irish Examiner has learned. >>READ MORE

Man, 20s, arrested on suspicion of murder of Sligo man: Gardaí have discovered a second badly mutilated body in Sligo town in the space of 24 hours >>READ MORE

Mick Clifford: Excluding social housing bodies from remediation scheme is primitive, bordering on the laughable. >>READ MORE

860 homes pledged to Red Cross now ready for Ukrainian refugees: Some 860 properties pledged to the Irish Red Cross (IRC) have now been cleared by the Defence Forces as ready to be handed over to the Government to house Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland. >>READ MORE

Housing boon for Fermoy as plans for 330 new homes unveiled: Housing boon for Fermoy as plans for 330 new homes unveiled: Planners have lodged an application to build more than 330 new homes just south of Fermoy. >>READ MORE

Security tightened for New York mayor as police hunt Brooklyn subway shooter: Authorities have tightened the security detail for New York’s mayor after police uncovered “concerning” social media posts made by a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting. >>READ MORE

Dalo Live: Who will pull the joker from the bottom of the deck for Cork and Limerick on Sunday? It was one of the topics of the night at Dalo Live in the Castletroy Park Hotel in Limerick: what will be this year’s big championship wildcard? >>READ MORE

Derry Girls review: Great to have them back, complete with Liam Neeson cameo: The excellent opening episode of the final series lived up to expectations, with some classic lines. >>READ MORE

The Skin Nerd: Jennifer Rock gives her tips on how to prevent upsetting your complexion. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mist, fog and low cloud will start to give way to some sunny spells today. While, it will stay dry in most parts there will be a few showers.

It will be mild with highest temperatures of 13C to 17C in a light southwesterly breeze.

Tonight will be dry in most areas with clear spells at first and patches of mist or fog developing. It will become cloudier overnight with some drizzle or rain developing in western parts by dawn.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.