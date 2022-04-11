Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, April 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
'Unprecedented' hundreds of submissions oppose this site's zoning as green belt. Yet a local rep says she's never met any of them. And it will all be decided by councillors up to 160km away.
The file relating to the garda investigation into Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s leaking of confidential documents is “nearing completion”, the Irish Examiner understands.
Gardaí are to start trialling body-worn cameras within the next year in a number of pilot programmes.
The Ukrainian President again called on Western countries, including Germany, to provide more assistance to Ukraine.
It’s time to keep those rising power costs in check.
And with views of Ballycotton Lighthouse across from the pier, this pub and restaurant really is a jewel.
This morning will be breezy and wet as rain moves northeastwards across Munster, heavy at times with thunder possible. This will be followed by scattered showers for the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox