Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, April 11

'Deeply regrettable' Holohan secondment broke existing rules, Government to conclude: Government leaders are set to conclude that the “deeply regrettable” secondment of chief medical officer (CMO) Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin broke existing rules, while top civil servant Robert Watt is set to escape sanction. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí investigate alleged unauthorised payments at Trinity College Dublin: A number of “alleged unauthorised payments” at Ireland’s oldest university, Trinity College Dublin (TCD), are under Garda investigation, the Irish Examiner can reveal. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Midleton rezoning row highlights the weaknesses in Ireland's planning system: 'Unprecedented' hundreds of submissions oppose this site's zoning as green belt. Yet a local rep says she's never met any of them. And it will all be decided by councillors up to 160km away. >>READ MORE.

Garda investigation into Leo Varadkar's GP contract leak is 'nearing completion': The file relating to the garda investigation into Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s leaking of confidential documents is “nearing completion”, the Irish Examiner understands. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí will wear body cameras in pilot projects within a year: Gardaí are to start trialling body-worn cameras within the next year in a number of pilot programmes. >>READ MORE.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says next few days of war are crucial: The Ukrainian President again called on Western countries, including Germany, to provide more assistance to Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler captures first major with Masters victory at Augusta: Rory McIlroy was runner-up after shooting his best Augusta round of 64, which climaxed with a spectacular hole-out from the trap at 18. >>READ MORE.

How to cut your laundry bills: It’s time to keep those rising power costs in check. >>READ MORE.

Restaurant review: Rush to Cush in Ballycotton and you won't want to leave: And with views of Ballycotton Lighthouse across from the pier, this pub and restaurant really is a jewel. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will be breezy and wet as rain moves northeastwards across Munster, heavy at times with thunder possible. This will be followed by scattered showers for the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

