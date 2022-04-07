Morning Briefing: Top stories Thursday, April 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Some TDs were deeply unhappy with the appointment of outgoing Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to a full professorship at TCD, retaining his €187,000-a-year salary. Picture: Gareth Chaney /Collins Photos

Questions remain over Tony Holohan's 'unusual' €187k move to Trinity: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his top official Robert Watt will have to account for the decision to grant Tony Holohan an “open-ended” secondment to Ireland’s oldest university. >>READ MORE.

Covid outbreak in two prisons sees visits suspended and rollout of mass testing: Covid outbreaks in two prisons have forced the suspension of physical visits and the introduction of widespread mass testing for inmates and staff. >>READ MORE.

The dancer and the doctor: Who are Putin's daughters facing sanctions?: The identities of Vladimir Putin's daughters have never been confirmed by him or the Kremlin and no photographs of them as adults have ever been officially released. Even the number of children Putin has fathered is subject to intense speculation. >>READ MORE.

Woman charged with attacking man with hatchet in Cork further remanded in custody: A woman charged with attacking a man at his home with a hatchet complained through her solicitor that she had been remanded in custody for the past nine weeks and doesn’t know what is causing the delay. >>READ MORE.

'No plans' to rename Limerick's King John's Castle despite local calls: King John's Castle in Limerick is not going to be renamed, despite the local council taking over the amenity earlier this week. >>READ MORE.

Remitly to double its presence in Cork adding 120 jobs: US money transfer company Remitly said it plans to increase operations in Cork, creating approximately 120 jobs over the next six months. >>READ MORE.

Cork management not budging on Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere stance: Cork football selector Des Cullinane has insisted that management and players will not budge from their Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere stance. >>READ MORE.

Grand Stuff: Taking a look at classic Irish label art: Niall McCormack's book features more than 600 examples of Irish label art from the 1890s up to the 1990s >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: What is the 'Scary Hour' and can it really help save me a lot of money?: Do you ever find your ‘to do’ list of jobs is getting longer but never quite gets completed? >>READ MORE.

A blustery start this morning but some clear and sunny spells developing across the south of the country.

Elsewhere further north, cloud and scattered showers across central and northern counties will gradually move south as we head into late morning.

The showers will gradually ease as they continue to move south and by afternoon clear and sunny spells will develop.

