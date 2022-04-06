Morning Briefing: Top stories Wednesday, April 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Windy today with widespread heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain in places, with the chance of hail and lightning.
Westerly winds will increase strong to near gale force and gusty, with some severe gusts, especially along Atlantic coasts.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox