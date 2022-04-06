Morning Briefing: Top stories Wednesday, April 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband on the site where he was buried, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

US and allies to hit Russia with new sanctions as outrage over Bucha killings grows: The United States and its allies on Wednesday prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as "war crimes", as heavy fighting and Russian airstrikes pounded the besieged port of Mariupol. >>READ MORE.

Bank of Ireland could face civil cases after 47,000 customers hit by data breach: Bank of Ireland could face multiple civil cases after an investigation found the data of 47,000 customers was altered in a way that could have damaged their credit history. >>READ MORE.

To make cycling a real alternative in Cork city, we need to focus on infrastructure: Two questions you often hear asked about cycling in Cork are: "Why are they always cycling on footpaths?" and "the cycle lane is there, why don’t they use it?" >>READ MORE.

Cork man clamped wheels of cars owned by GP and his wife outside their home: A man alleged to have clamped the wheels of cars belonging to a doctor and his wife when he appeared at their home holding an ice axe has been refused bail. >>READ MORE.

Disabilities minister tells HSE to prioritise therapies for children over paperwork: Disabilities minister Anne Rabbitte has ordered the HSE to immediately halt time-consuming paperwork over concerns that this is preventing children with disabilities from receiving the therapy they need. >>READ MORE.

Accommodation and food services face 'rocky road' as Covid business supports end: Small firms face "a rocky road" as the Government's pandemic supports draw to an end and cost pressures rage because of the war in Ukraine, the business group representing the banks has warned. >>READ MORE.

Amy Lee: 'We have gone to matches and the showers weren't working': Cork camogie captain Amy Lee doesn’t expect “much change” on the integration front across the remainder of her career but believes the next generation of players will benefit from the push to achieve one single Gaelic games governing body. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: How to maintain a healthy skin microbiome: A calm complexion is a goal for many, and with microbiome friendly skincare holding its own in an increasingly busy skincare industry, there has never been a better time to consider your skin from the inside out. >>READ MORE.

'This isn't the Cork of Frank O'Connor, it's a bit more garage forecourt-ish': Danny Denton on his new novel, his travels in China, and bawling his eyes out when Ireland were knocked out of the 2002 World Cup >>READ MORE.

Windy today with widespread heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain in places, with the chance of hail and lightning.

Westerly winds will increase strong to near gale force and gusty, with some severe gusts, especially along Atlantic coasts.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

