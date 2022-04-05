Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

It is understood that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly took a list of names to government leaders last night. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Government to sign off on new public health authority today: It is understood Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly took a list of names to government leaders last night, some of which were previously members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). >>READ MORE .

Garda use of spy power down 80% as Graham Dwyer ruling due today: Garda use of spy powers has plummeted by 80% in the last three years, following a landmark High Court ruling that the laws could not be used in investigating serious crime. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: LNG could spell RIP for coalition Government: Liquified natural gas (LNG) is such a contentious issue within the Green Party that any serious move to allow a terminal be built would be a walking matter. >>READ MORE.

Satellite imagery shows bodies left out in the open in Bucha for weeks: High-resolution satellite imagery has shown bodies have been lying in the open for weeks in the Ukraine city of Bucha, as Russia denied it had committed war crimes. >>READ MORE.

Tipperary convent to provide safe harbour for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine: Formerly the home of the Presentation Sisters for over 150 years, a convent in Co Tipperary will now provide safe harbour for 55 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

Record levels of inflation as businesses battle rising costs and war uncertainty: There were unprecedented cost pressures for Irish companies in March as inflation and the war in Ukraine led to many businesses raising their own charges to record levels. >>READ MORE.

Waterford's Neil Montgomery and Cork's Robert Downey in Saturday's Allianz League Final. Photo: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Liam Sheedy: No overhaul for Kieran Kingston but Cork must get overalls on There are three priorities now for Cork: There are three priorities now for Cork. >>READ MORE.

Holding review: Adaptation of Graham Norton novel bows out with a tepid finale: The loose ends were tied up, but the West Cork-set series hasn't delivered on the potential of such a fine cast. >>READ MORE.

I'm a Dublin scientist and I discovered a new Covid strain in the sewers of New York: Lorna Siggins talks to Davida Smyth, the Irish scientist whose research has led to finding a mysterious new strain of coronavirus. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

It will be a dry morning in most parts of the country with some bright spells and light rain also expected throughout the day. The rain will move towards the northwest later on this morning, gradually spreading southwards throughout the day.

However, for those in the south of the country, it will stay dry until tonight. Highest temperatures for today will remain between 10 and 14 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.