Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 31

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

A soldier comforts Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Russia’s Kyiv ‘withdrawal’ will lead to offensive in Donbas – Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country’s forces are preparing for Russia to mount a new offensive in the south-east region of Donbas as Moscow announced it was scaling back military efforts around the capital Kyiv >>READ MORE.

Cork to Limerick road - 700 landowners to lose part of property: More than 700 landowners could face losing parts of their property as they are within the 500m-wide corridor selected for the new Cork-Limerick road >>READ MORE.

Brexit, Covid-19, and war combine to push used car prices to record new heights: The price of used cars in Ireland increased by 7.9% during the first three months of this year - the tenth consecutive quarter in which they have risen >>READ MORE.

Assessment of Need - It got to the point of ‘I am going to have to go to court’: For Mary (not her real name), it wasn't quite a typical month. Earlier in March, she was part of a successful High Court challenge which upended the HSE's much-maligned method of screening Assessment of Need cases for children >>READ MORE.

Buttimer questions 'shortsighted decision' to drop America's Cup bid: A Fine Gael senator has challenged the Taoiseach and the sports minister to explain the Government’s “shortsighted decision” to withdraw from the bidding for the America’s Cup yacht race >>READ MORE.

Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Will Smith asked to leave Oscars after slap but refused; Chris Rock 'still processing' incident: Chris Rock says he is “still processing” his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars but will talk about it “at some point” >>READ MORE.

'Honestly. That’s way over the top' - Roy Keane slates Ireland celebrations after Lithuania win: Roy Keane feels the post-match celebrations by Ireland’s players and staff after Tuesday’s late win against lowly Lithuania were “way over the top” >>READ MORE.

Bowie and me - Tales from two of the women in the music legend's life: Dana Gillespie and Ava Cherry were intertwined professionally and personally with Bowie in the 1970s >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner - Counting the cost of your TV and streaming subscriptions: Niamh Hennessy looks at how to save money on streaming plans >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

After a frosty start, this morning will be sunny with mainly dry weather overall.

Cloud will build a little in the afternoon and there'll be scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet, with a possibility of some snow on hills and mountains.

Highest temperatures of 7C or 8C degrees, and feeling cold in a moderate to fresh northerly wind.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.