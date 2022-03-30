Morning Briefing: Top stories Wednesday, March 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday night, March 29, 2022. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Zelenskyy expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed skepticism at Russia’s announcement it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city >>READ MORE.

All employees to be entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave by 2026: Every worker in Ireland will be entitled to sick pay under a new law agreed by the Government >>READ MORE.

Woman claims Ukrainian refugee she housed started working as an escort: A woman who took in a Ukrainian refugee and her daughter is urging people not to make accommodation arrangements privately after the woman she housed turned out to be an escort >>READ MORE.

Dr Catherine Conlon: Pandemic fuelled obesity — what is the answer?: We need robust legislation to steer changes so that food outlets offer and promote tasty healthier choices, but parents must also be empowered >>READ MORE.

Half of all pregnancies globally unplanned and 60% of those end in abortion: Almost half of all pregnancies worldwide are unplanned, with 60% of those unplanned pregnancies ending in abortion, according to a new United Nations report >>READ MORE.

Home of the Year - ‘Clever’ Cork city renovation wows judges: The “ingenious” design of a Cork city pad has won it a place in the 2022 Home of the Year final >>READ MORE.

Cork's Patrick Horgan shoots over a point against Kilkenny during the Allianz NHL semi final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Winning a national title 'vital' for Cork's older players, says Alan Browne: Former Cork captain Alan Browne has stressed how essential it is for the county to win Saturday’s Division 1 final >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd - Do 2-in-1 products do the same job?: Swap lengthy routines without compromising on the ingredients your skin needs >>READ MORE.

Raidió na Gaeltachta - 10 shows that defined a station across five decades: As Raidió na Gaeltachta marks 50 years since it began broadcasting on Easter Sunday 1972, Pet O'Connell looks at the history of the station, from early regional news and sports shows to the cutting-edge sounds of An Taobh Tuathail >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mist and fog will clear this morning with some bright spells early on, however, cloudy conditions with showery rain will spread from the north by afternoon, introducing much colder conditions along with a freshening northeast breeze.

Afternoon temperatures of just 9C to 12C.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.