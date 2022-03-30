Morning Briefing: Top stories Wednesday, March 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Mist and fog will clear this morning with some bright spells early on, however, cloudy conditions with showery rain will spread from the north by afternoon, introducing much colder conditions along with a freshening northeast breeze.
Afternoon temperatures of just 9C to 12C.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox