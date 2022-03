Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) chief executive Pat Dawson said the bottlenecks in security at Dublin Airport in recent days are "going to get worse".

State to top up private pensions under new auto-enrolment scheme: A new 'SSIA-style' auto-enrolment scheme for pensions will be unveiled by the Government on Tuesday.>>READ MORE.

Holidaymakers warned of travel chaos over Easter: Holidaymakers have been warned of severe delays at Dublin Airport over the Easter period after passengers missed flights and thousands faced long queues due to staff shortages.>>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Has Varadkar lost his sense of direction amid sliding support?: What exactly is Leo Varadkar up to? Not even his own party seems to know at this stage. >>READ MORE.

Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock over Oscars slap: 'I was out of line and I was wrong': Actor Will Smith has issued a public apology to Chris Rock after slapping the comedian at the Oscars. >>READ MORE.

16,000 motorists waiting for NCT as 13,500 tests cancelled: Up to 16,000 motorists are currently awaiting a National Car Test (NCT) appointment as Covid-19 continues to impact staffing levels at centres nationwide.>>READ MORE.

Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for Russia talks as US says Putin not ready to end war: Ukraine said it was hoping that the first face-to-face peace talks with Russia in over two weeks, set for Tuesday, could lead to a ceasefire, but a US official said President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war. >>READ MORE.

Keith Andrews counters Roy Keane 'bullsh*tter' jibe: Keith Andrews has hit back at Roy Keane’s “bullshitter” barb, stressing he quickly earned the respect of Ireland players in the role previously held by the Corkman. >>READ MORE.

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds on Live Aid, Celtic and playing in Ireland: Now based in Sicily with his Japanese partner, the former resident of Dublin says U2 helped him find his house>>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Why do we ask children to do homework? Research has found that homework offers minimal benefits to primary school pupils.>>READ MORE.

WEATHER

Good sunshine will develop for most through the morning with scattered showers developing in the afternoon, most frequent in the north.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees, mildest in the west and southwest, in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

