Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 17

Taoiseach tests positive for Covid-19 during St Patrick's Day visit to the US: The Taoiseach has tested positive for Covid just hours before he was due to meet US president Joe Biden in Washington DC.>>READ MORE.

Country celebrates St Patrick's Day after two-year gap as Covid cases are on the rise again: The country will today enjoy its first full St Patrick's Day celebrations since 2019 with thousands taking to the streets for parades in every town and city.>>READ MORE.

Ann Murphy: Irish 'safe haven' could also deliver vulnerable refugees to sexual predators: Even as the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill moves through the Oireachtas, ads continue to offer a home for sex — some of them targeting people fleeing Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

'Catastrophic' winter ahead if energy bills surge goes untackled: The Government must take action now to prevent a “catastrophic" winter as energy costs soar, advocates have said.>>READ MORE.

Support centres for Ukrainian families to open in Cork, Limerick and Dublin: Support hubs to help Ukrainian families who have fled the Russian invasion are to be opened in Cork, Limerick and Dublin. >>READ MORE.

Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of ‘traitors’: A Russian air strike has ripped apart a theatre where hundreds of people have been living in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said.here >>READ MORE.

Ruby Walsh: Getting early pace right vital for Allaho: Last year, Mister Fisher and Min went toe to toe with Allaho to the first fence, and Min kept with him until he dropped away from the third. >>READ MORE.

Five of the most delicious Irish recipes to cook on St Patrick's Day: Plus our guide to the best Irish coffee you'll ever taste. >>READ MORE.

What time does the parade start? What's on and where this St Patrick's weekend: The big processions are back - and there's a tonne of fun for everyone over a four-day Paddy's weekend. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

St Patrick's Day will start a little cloudy with a few showers moving across the country.

By the afternoon the showers will have eased and bright and sunny weather will develop.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

