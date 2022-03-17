Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
St Patrick's Day will start a little cloudy with a few showers moving across the country.
By the afternoon the showers will have eased and bright and sunny weather will develop.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox