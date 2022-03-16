Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, March 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Screen grab taken from Fox News of Pierre Zakrzewski (left) along with correspondent Steve Harrigan and senior field producers Yonat Frilling and Ibrahim Hazboun in Kyiv. Issue date: Tuesday March 15, 2022. PA Photo.

Mother of Irish journalist killed in Ukraine: 'He escaped so many problems, we thought he would get away':

Veteran photographer Pierre Zakrzewski, a "proud Dubliner", was killed during a Russian attack outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, alongside a female colleague, Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

Households face energy bill hikes of €700 a year: Households will face energy bill hikes of at least €700 a year amid warnings of a bleak outlook that will keep electricity and gas prices at record highs throughout 2022. >>READ MORE.

Clodagh Finn: Labour of the Bridgets paved way for Irish diaspora success: "Every woman alive loves Chanel No 5.” The advertising slogan might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Irish diaspora ahead of St Patrick’s Day tomorrow, but it was written by an Irish woman who, at one point, was said to be the highest-paid female executive in the US. >>READ MORE.

Zoning decisions could deliver 20,000 homes across Cork City:

Zoning decisions that could help to deliver close to 20,000 homes across Cork City by 2028 have been approved to position it as a counterbalance to Dublin.

Man, 67, admits attempting to rape 10-year old girl 30 years ago: Accused pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to rape the child and 19 counts of indecent or sexual assault, which occurred mainly in the late 1980s, court heard. >>READ MORE.

Minimalist Dublin residence is fifth Home of the Year finalist: Sarah Duggan and her fiancé Ian McNamee immediately spotted the potential of this period property, transforming it into the sleek city-centre pad that wowed all three judges in the RTÉ One series. >>READ MORE.

Good Day, Bad Day: The Winners and Losers from day one at Cheltenham: The last time a crowd this size graced Cheltenham two years ago the world was on the verge of dramatic change. Thousands of Irish racegoers who’d travelled with hopes high skulked home the lie low and to move their lives into lockdown. >>READ MORE.

Irish-language films seem to be having a moment... here's why: Foscadh, Arracht and An Cailín Ciúin are just three of the Irish-language films that have made an impact recently. It's a success story that's down to a combination of home-grown talent and a far-sighted funding scheme. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: What is vitamin A or retinol?: How to get started and use it for every skin type - even the most sensitive. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cold and clear over much of Munster early this morning with frost and icy patches and some mist. Outbreaks of rain for a time in Waterford will clear, however cloud will linger for a time.

Any frost and mist will clear to give a mainly bright day with sunny spells and well-scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.