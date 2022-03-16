Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, March 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Veteran photographer Pierre Zakrzewski, a "proud Dubliner", was killed during a Russian attack outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, alongside a female colleague, Oleksandra Kuvshynova.
Households will face energy bill hikes of at least €700 a year amid warnings of a bleak outlook that will keep electricity and gas prices at record highs throughout 2022.
"Every woman alive loves Chanel No 5.” The advertising slogan might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Irish diaspora ahead of St Patrick’s Day tomorrow, but it was written by an Irish woman who, at one point, was said to be the highest-paid female executive in the US.
Zoning decisions that could help to deliver close to 20,000 homes across Cork City by 2028 have been approved to position it as a counterbalance to Dublin.
Accused pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to rape the child and 19 counts of indecent or sexual assault, which occurred mainly in the late 1980s, court heard.
Sarah Duggan and her fiancé Ian McNamee immediately spotted the potential of this period property, transforming it into the sleek city-centre pad that wowed all three judges in the RTÉ One series.
The last time a crowd this size graced Cheltenham two years ago the world was on the verge of dramatic change. Thousands of Irish racegoers who’d travelled with hopes high skulked home the lie low and to move their lives into lockdown.
Foscadh, Arracht and An Cailín Ciúin are just three of the Irish-language films that have made an impact recently. It's a success story that's down to a combination of home-grown talent and a far-sighted funding scheme.
Mostly cold and clear over much of Munster early this morning with frost and icy patches and some mist. Outbreaks of rain for a time in Waterford will clear, however cloud will linger for a time.
Any frost and mist will clear to give a mainly bright day with sunny spells and well-scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
