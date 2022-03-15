Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, March 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

'Abhorrent' attempted exploitation of Ukrainian refugees criticised: The Department of Housing has slammed as “abhorrent” an attempt by a landlord to entice women fleeing the war in Ukraine into a sex-for-rent arrangement. >>READ MORE.

Russia pounds away at Ukraine as two sides plan more talks: Officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to engage in another round of diplomatic talks as Moscow’s forces continue to pound away at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities across the country. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: A century after independence, we still carry so much shame: As a small, rain-battered nation on the western edge of Europe we have a lot to be proud of. St Patrick’s week reminds us of that. >>READ MORE.

Cork's part-time firefighters 'struggle to get jobs as they need to be absent for call-outs': Part-time firefighters are finding it increasingly difficult to get full-time jobs in Co. Cork because would-be employers don’t want them absent for emergency call-outs.>>READ MORE.

Graham Dwyer ruling expected in three weeks: The landmark judgement of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the Graham Dwyer case is expected in three weeks’ time, on April 5. >>READ MORE.

How to save money by preventing heat loss from your home: With electrical and energy bills rising, now is a good time to assess the energy efficiency of our older homes >>READ MORE.

Patrick Mullins can have his day on Kilcruit: At 1.30pm this afternoon, as exciting a bunch of novice hurdlers that have assembled for many years will hurtle through the start at the bottom of Cheltenham’s straight. >>READ MORE.

15 parades, events and activities to enjoy on a super-long St Patrick's weekend: The big processions are back - and there's a tonne of fun for everyone over a four-day Paddy's weekend >>READ MORE.

Dr Colman Noctor: Battle for child mental health services continues: Difficulties navigating support system make life all the more difficult for families of children with additional needs. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy this morning with just a few clear spells.

Rain in Connacht and west Ulster early this morning will slowly move southeastwards through the rest of the day but much of Leinster will stay dry until the evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.