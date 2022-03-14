Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine earlier this month. Picture: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File

Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine: Besieged Ukrainians are holding onto hope that renewed diplomatic talks with Russia might open the way for more civilians to evacuate, a day after Moscow escalated its offensive by shelling areas perilously close to the Polish border. READ MORE

Prison officers hit back at Taoiseach's remarks on bra incident: The Prison Officers' Association has hit out at the Taoiseach for publicly condemning a situation whereby a female solicitor was forced to remove her bra to gain entry to Cloverhill Prison. READ MORE

Brian O'Flynn: We can’t trust the Government to handle our future. READ MORE

Cork to get 16 new refuge spaces for victims of domestic violence: A new national strategy on domestic violence will identify the need for 82 new refuge spaces, including 16 in Cork, as a priority to protect people fleeing abuse at home. READ MORE

Donnelly unhappy with lack of medicine places in colleges, internal emails reveal: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was “not happy” with the provision of just a handful of extra places on college medicine courses for this academic year. READ MORE

Room to Improve review: Dermot Bannon creates a couple's dream indoor-outdoor living space. READ MORE

Donal Lenihan: Nobody said this Ireland transition would be smooth READ MORE

Dancing with the Stars: Quarter-final dance-off sees Nicolas Roche jetting home: It was ‘Around the World’ week on Dancing with the Stars on Sunday evening, but cyclist Nicolas Roche got a one-way ticket home. READ MORE

Pete the Vet: Everything you need to know about taking care of your pet's tail: Long or short, tails are an important part of animal anatomy that need to be cherished. READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Monday will see a mostly dry and bright day over Munster.

Sunny spells will develop elsewhere through the morning as rain clears with the weather becoming largely dry with just light well scattered showers.

Tonight will be dry and cold under clear skies, with temperatures to fall to lows of -2C.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.