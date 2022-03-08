Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, March 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

People cook outdoors for Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Thousands pledge to host Ukrainian refugees in 'biggest humanitarian response in Irish history': Around 2,500 Irish people have pledged to take in Ukrainian refugees as the numbers fleeing the country topped 1.7m in what has been described as the biggest humanitarian response in Irish history >>READ MORE.

Russian offensive slows as Moscow threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe: Russia's offensive in Ukraine continued but at a significantly slower pace on Tuesday and a second senior Russian commander had been killed, Ukrainian military and intelligence said, as frightened residents fled bombed-out cities >>READ MORE.

Gardaí trawl leaked files of HSE cyber gang: Garda cyber experts are trawling through thousands of digital records belonging to a notorious cyber gang behind the HSE cyberattack that were leaked online after it backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine >>READ MORE.

€50k fine proposed in new sex for rent law: A fine of €50,000 and imprisonment for up to seven years are being proposed in legislation being brought before the Dáil to outlaw sex for rent arrangements >>READ MORE.

Department publishes review addressing gender balance in STEM education: The availability of post-primary subjects should be studied to understand where barriers are preventing students' access to specific subjects, a review looking at gender balance in STEM education has found >>READ MORE.

Staff shortages could impact housing delivery, warns banking industry: Despite a strong pipeline, house building could be curtailed by staff shortages, Ireland's banking industry has warned >>READ MORE.

Waterford's Kieran Bennett with James Quigley and Paddy Cadell of Tipperary. Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Half-backs hold the key to unlocking a whole lot of puzzles for Tipperary: Tipperary will have to get much more animation between goalkeeper and half-back-line at puckouts, particularly at 5 and 7 >>READ MORE.

Vicky Phelan - My condition has become unpredictable and I'm focusing on family and friends: CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has revealed she was in hospice care after suffering complications from her radiotherapy treatment >>READ MORE.

International Women's Day - 100 women changing Ireland in 2022: These women make it their business to disrupt our perception of what it means to be a woman in today’s world. Change-makers, powerbrokers, bias breakers and champions of humankind, prepare to be inspired by women in Ireland who are changing the world in 2022 >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Windy today with strong to gale force southeasterly winds. Outbreaks of rain will track up from the southwest through the morning with some heavy falls leading to localised flooding.

The rain will clear to squally showers with a chance of thunderstorms and hail. Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C with winds moderating for a time later this evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

