Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, March 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Windy today with strong to gale force southeasterly winds. Outbreaks of rain will track up from the southwest through the morning with some heavy falls leading to localised flooding.
The rain will clear to squally showers with a chance of thunderstorms and hail. Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C with winds moderating for a time later this evening.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
