Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 4

Ukraine’s President has warned it will be the “end for Europe” if an explosion occurs due to Russian forces shelling the continent’s largest nuclear power plant.
Inflation could spike as high as 10% in the coming months, as the fallout from the Ukraine war sends crude oil rocketing and the price of a litre of fuel hovers at around €2.
When Labour struggles to find relevance, we are lucky that Ivana Bacik may now become leader.
Until 2017, Deirdre Murphy and her husband, Alan, suffered from obesity. The Dublin-based couple tried every diet, shake, programme, even hypnotherapy.
The court heard the accused and another person with her forced their way into the man's home before he was struck.
The cost of filling your car is set to go “even higher” as the average cost in many parts of the country now exceeds €1.80 a litre.
Limerick, Tyrone and Dublin have failed to impress this spring but such early stumbles may mean very little in the bigger picture.
John Turturro has made a rare move into superhero blockbuster territory with The Batman - revisiting a world that had captivated him as a boy.
On this week's episode, Hughie Maughan is back, three couples meet their match, and one First Dates waiter gets engaged.
In Munster, it will be a frosty, sunny start for today, cloud will bubble up and there'll be isolated showers this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.
