Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an address posted online. Picture: Facebook

Zelenskyy warns of 'end for Europe' as Russians hit continent's largest nuclear power station: Ukraine’s President has warned it will be the “end for Europe” if an explosion occurs due to Russian forces shelling the continent’s largest nuclear power plant. >>READ MORE.

Inflation to rise as high as 10% due to war in Ukraine: Inflation could spike as high as 10% in the coming months, as the fallout from the Ukraine war sends crude oil rocketing and the price of a litre of fuel hovers at around €2. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Labour's existence is deeply threatened: When Labour struggles to find relevance, we are lucky that Ivana Bacik may now become leader. >>READ MORE.

'Don't just tell someone to lose weight, ask can you help them': Until 2017, Deirdre Murphy and her husband, Alan, suffered from obesity. The Dublin-based couple tried every diet, shake, programme, even hypnotherapy. >>READ MORE.

No jail for Cork woman who hit man she met at AA meeting on the head with can of coke: The court heard the accused and another person with her forced their way into the man's home before he was struck. >>READ MORE.

Diesel and petrol prices to go 'even higher': The cost of filling your car is set to go “even higher” as the average cost in many parts of the country now exceeds €1.80 a litre. >>READ MORE.

Patience not panic: Why GAA’s best not losing sleep over League form: Limerick, Tyrone and Dublin have failed to impress this spring but such early stumbles may mean very little in the bigger picture. >>READ MORE.

John Turturro on being a bad guy in The Batman, and his love of Irish literature: John Turturro has made a rare move into superhero blockbuster territory with The Batman - revisiting a world that had captivated him as a boy. >>READ MORE.

First Dates review: Can honorary Corkonian Jason give Hughie the experience he deserves?: On this week's episode, Hughie Maughan is back, three couples meet their match, and one First Dates waiter gets engaged. >>READ MORE.

In Munster, it will be a frosty, sunny start for today, cloud will bubble up and there'll be isolated showers this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

