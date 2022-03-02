Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, March 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Russia takes aim at urban areas in deadly assault on Ukraine: Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror.

Public Accounts Committee told to ignore whistleblower information: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been advised to ignore all correspondence from a Department of Health whistleblower due to the way in which he gathered his information, the Irish Examiner has learned.

Kevin O’Donovan: Green energy offers a way out of volatility: Renewable power production is now cheaper than fossil fuel production and would bring more price stability

Limerick students warned they could face sanctions after RAG week 'chaos' in city centre: Students in Limerick have been warned they may face sanctions if they take part in anti-social behaviour off-campus.

Chef caught with stash of cocaine and cannabis worth €21k and €35k in cash at Cork home: A Croatian national who was caught with a stash of cocaine and cannabis at his home in Cork and €35,000 cash in a bedroom safe has been jailed.

Home of the Year: House with the wow factor gets a perfect 10 from Amanda Bone: An upside-down home in Co Down tops the charts for architect Amanda Bone this week.

Camogie star set for All-Ireland final three weeks after giving birth: Sara Murphy has hailed the incredible commitment of Clanmaurice clubmate Liz Houlihan who could feature in Saturday's AIB All-Ireland club Junior A camogie final just weeks after giving birth.

Skin Nerd: Is your skin stressed? Here's what to do: As many of us are all too aware, emotional stress can play havoc with our physical as well as mental health – but did you know that stress can also affect our skin?

Who will win Irish album of the year? All ten nominees profiled: For Those I Love is the favourite, but Villagers and some of the others could run him close in Thursday's vote for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize

Apart from a few brighter spells developing this morning, mostly in the northwest, it will be a rather dull and damp morning with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

More persistent rain will extend from the southwest during the afternoon and evening.

