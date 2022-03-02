Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, March 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been advised to ignore all correspondence from a Department of Health whistleblower due to the way in which he gathered his information, the Irish Examiner has learned.
Renewable power production is now cheaper than fossil fuel production and would bring more price stability
Students in Limerick have been warned they may face sanctions if they take part in anti-social behaviour off-campus.
A Croatian national who was caught with a stash of cocaine and cannabis at his home in Cork and €35,000 cash in a bedroom safe has been jailed.
An upside-down home in Co Down tops the charts for architect Amanda Bone this week.
Sara Murphy has hailed the incredible commitment of Clanmaurice clubmate Liz Houlihan who could feature in Saturday's AIB All-Ireland club Junior A camogie final just weeks after giving birth.
As many of us are all too aware, emotional stress can play havoc with our physical as well as mental health – but did you know that stress can also affect our skin?
For Those I Love is the favourite, but Villagers and some of the others could run him close in Thursday's vote for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize
Apart from a few brighter spells developing this morning, mostly in the northwest, it will be a rather dull and damp morning with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.
More persistent rain will extend from the southwest during the afternoon and evening.
