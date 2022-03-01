Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, March 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the northern end of a convoy at the southeast of Ivankiv, northwest of Kyiv on Monday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting civilians as 65km long Russian military convoy nears Kyiv : A Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv is far bigger than initially thought, with satellite images showing it occupying much of a 65km stretch of road north of the Ukrainian capital.

'No clear motive' for attack on garda who was doused in petrol: The garda who was assaulted and doused in petrol on the Cavan-Fermanagh border was travelling on his own back to district headquarters in Cavan town when he was attacked by at least two men.

Elaine Loughlin: Sinn Féin's soft stance on Russia is clearly on the record: Why has it taken a most brutal attack on the citizens of Ukraine for Sinn Féin to reflect on its “soft” stance on Russia?

Cork firefighters struggling to get insurance to drive to station: Firefighters in Co Cork are being refused cover from some motor insurers for driving to stations for normal emergency call-outs, or while 'red' weather warnings are in place.

Cork drug dealer, Caspar, caught with stash of heroin worth €3k at his home: A heroin dealer known as Casper has been sentenced for another drug-dealing offence where he was caught with a €3,200 stash of heroin at his home — claiming: “I wanted to do one fast thing to get the debt away.”

City to County: Four Munster homes for less than €400,000: From a bungalow on Dunmanus Bay to a chalet on Lough Derg, we compare what’s out there in the urban and rural markets

Hurlers will quickly handle clampdown on the throw, says ref Barry Kelly: Former All-Ireland hurling final referee Barry Kelly says enforcement of the handpass rule will force players to “adapt very quickly” to avoid being penalised.

Colman Noctor: How to parent when your child is a deep thinker: The most important lesson we can teach deeply thoughtful children is that they are responsible to others, but they are not responsible for them

How to make the perfect pancakes and the common mistakes to avoid: Thin, delicious pancakes that can be folded, fanned and doused with lemon and sugar

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cold and frosty start this morning but any frost and ice will clear to leave a dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine.

However, there will be a little more patchy cloud in the northwest and it will turn cloudier in the south and southeast during the evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

