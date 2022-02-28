Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

An armored personnel carrier burns and damaged light utility vehicles stand abandoned after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country's second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

Missiles hit radioactive waste disposal site in Ukraine’s capital: The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. >>READ MORE.

Coveney's FG leadership potential damaged as McEntee and Harris favoured to replace Varadkar: Simon Coveney’s chances of becoming Fine Gael leader appear all but over as Simon Harris and Helen McEntee are in a two-horse race to succeed Leo Varadkar. >>READ MORE.

Harris and McEntee tipped to lead Fine Gael post-Varadkar: Recent months have seen an upswing in internal discontent as to the party’s performance in government as well as its own handling of several self-inflicted own goals such as the Katherine Zappone affair, Champagne-gate, as well as being seen to give in to the Green Party too much. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí may be given heroin antidote to save lives: Frontline gardaí could be given medication to reverse heroin and methadone overdoses, cutting user deaths, under measures being examined by Garda HQ. >>READ MORE.

Spike in people seeking support for their relatives with eating disorders: There has been a 125% jump in the number of family and friends of people with eating disorders who attended support programmes organised by Bodywhys. >>READ MORE.

Companies showing recovery, but Covid impact on business looks set to linger: Recruitment, rising overhead costs, and the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic are the main concerns for businesses on the island of Ireland, according to a survey by cross-border development agency InterTrade Ireland. >>READ MORE.

'It's a mad one' - Caoimhin Kelleher scores winning penalty as Kepa switch backfires on Blues: Caoimhin Kelleher scored the winning penalty at Wembley after an epic penalty shootout in which neither keeper managed a save. >>READ MORE.

Nine great bank holiday getaways to grab for the extra-long St Patrick's Day weekend: Tom Breathnach picks some super deals to celebrate the extra long St. Patrick's Day weekend across Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Restaurant review: Allta Winter House is on another level altogether: I suggest you log onto Allta Winter House’s website and try to get a booking or on the waitlist. 12 delicious courses cooked over fire by chefs at the top of their game — so good I’m in shock, writes Leslie Williams. >>READ MORE.

Generally dry this morning with well scattered showers and sunny spells for a time. However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread across much of Leinster and east Munster from the south during the morning.

In Munster, sunny spells and isolated showers will follow with temperatures reaching 10 degrees Celsius.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

