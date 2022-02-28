Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
Simon Coveney’s chances of becoming Fine Gael leader appear all but over as Simon Harris and Helen McEntee are in a two-horse race to succeed Leo Varadkar.
Recent months have seen an upswing in internal discontent as to the party’s performance in government as well as its own handling of several self-inflicted own goals such as the Katherine Zappone affair, Champagne-gate, as well as being seen to give in to the Green Party too much.
Frontline gardaí could be given medication to reverse heroin and methadone overdoses, cutting user deaths, under measures being examined by Garda HQ.
There has been a 125% jump in the number of family and friends of people with eating disorders who attended support programmes organised by Bodywhys.
Recruitment, rising overhead costs, and the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic are the main concerns for businesses on the island of Ireland, according to a survey by cross-border development agency InterTrade Ireland.
Caoimhin Kelleher scored the winning penalty at Wembley after an epic penalty shootout in which neither keeper managed a save.
Tom Breathnach picks some super deals to celebrate the extra long St. Patrick's Day weekend across Ireland.
I suggest you log onto Allta Winter House’s website and try to get a booking or on the waitlist. 12 delicious courses cooked over fire by chefs at the top of their game — so good I’m in shock, writes Leslie Williams.
Generally dry this morning with well scattered showers and sunny spells for a time. However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread across much of Leinster and east Munster from the south during the morning.
In Munster, sunny spells and isolated showers will follow with temperatures reaching 10 degrees Celsius.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
