Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, February 25

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands a soldier as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukraine's president vows to stay put as 137 killed during Russian invasion: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Clare TD Violet Anne Wynne resigns from Sinn Féin 'for good reason': Clare TD Violet Anne Wynne who was elected in February 2020, resigned via a statement on Thursday evening.

Wheat, fuel, and microchips: How the Ukraine crisis rise prices for Irish consumers: Irish consumers could soon feel the impact of war in their pockets, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine likely to have significant economic impacts.

Cat charity co-founder to repay Cork animal charities €27k he gambled away: Ten animal welfare charities operating at various locations in Cork City and county got a welcome windfall in the form of a €2,750 payment to each of them.

Domestic abuse victims reluctant to hand over phones to gardaí: There is a “significant and growing” reluctance among victims of domestic abuse to hand over their phones for Garda investigations, affecting the chances of bringing a prosecution, the Garda Commissioner has said.

Magic carpet ride? A good architect could make €720k Beech Crest one of Crosshaven's best homes: This Victorian home is part, and parcel, of Cork harbour’s Crosshaven, built in the mid 1800s when the former fishing village and garrison fortification found its feet as a favoured seaside destination for Cork city’s wealthy families, who sited comfortable villas here for their holidays, seaside facilities and sport.

Ronan O'Gara: French throwing the kitchen sink at Operation World Cup: Les Bleus are compulsory viewing at the moment, writes Ronan O'Gara

Ask Audrey: 'D'you know where I could learn to speak posh in a hurry?': "C’mere, what’s the story with putting on a posh accent so that people don’t think you stole a dog?"

Cork's Greatest Records: Valhalla Calling, by Gavin Dunne, aka Miracle Of Sound: From his time in Lotus Lullaby, to taking a road then-less-travelled with music inspired by videogames, Gavin Dunne is a modern-day success story

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Good sunny spells this morning but cloud will increase during the afternoon, bringing patches of drizzle to the northwest.

Becoming milder with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes that will freshen through the afternoon.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

