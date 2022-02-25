Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, February 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
Clare TD Violet Anne Wynne who was elected in February 2020, resigned via a statement on Thursday evening.
Irish consumers could soon feel the impact of war in their pockets, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine likely to have significant economic impacts.
Ten animal welfare charities operating at various locations in Cork City and county got a welcome windfall in the form of a €2,750 payment to each of them.
There is a “significant and growing” reluctance among victims of domestic abuse to hand over their phones for Garda investigations, affecting the chances of bringing a prosecution, the Garda Commissioner has said.
This Victorian home is part, and parcel, of Cork harbour’s Crosshaven, built in the mid 1800s when the former fishing village and garrison fortification found its feet as a favoured seaside destination for Cork city’s wealthy families, who sited comfortable villas here for their holidays, seaside facilities and sport.
Les Bleus are compulsory viewing at the moment, writes Ronan O'Gara
"C’mere, what’s the story with putting on a posh accent so that people don’t think you stole a dog?"
From his time in Lotus Lullaby, to taking a road then-less-travelled with music inspired by videogames, Gavin Dunne is a modern-day success story
Good sunny spells this morning but cloud will increase during the afternoon, bringing patches of drizzle to the northwest.
Becoming milder with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes that will freshen through the afternoon.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox