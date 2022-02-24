Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, February 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Russia invades Ukraine

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine”. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Explosions heard in Kyiv and other cities as Russian ‘military operation’ begins: Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other major cities following Vladimir Putin’s announcement that a military operation had begun.

>>READ MORE.

Ukraine declares martial law and says ‘full-scale invasion’ has begun: Ukraine’s president has declared martial law and urged citizens not to panic as Russia launched military strikes on the country, while the country’s foreign minister called it a “full-scale invasion”.

>>READ MORE.

Putin's Ukraine assault confounds Biden strategy, puts leadership to the test: Despite US President Joe Biden's efforts to head off a Russian attack against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin was undeterred.

>>READ MORE.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know: Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday morning

>>READ MORE.

Here are some of the other stories we have for you this morning

Pensioners could be asked to pay €5 an hour towards homecare: Pensioners could be asked to pay €5 an hour towards homecare under a new home support scheme, the ESRI has said in a Department of Health-commissioned review of funding options.

>>READ MORE.

Government urged to review €505m household subsidies as Ukraine crisis adds to inflation: Advocates for low-income households have urged the Government to revisit the €505m energy subsidy package it unveiled two weeks ago in light of the jump in fuel costs prompted by the Ukraine crisis.

>>READ MORE.

'There is brain fog and confusion': Long Covid patients still feeling the effects: A Kerryman infected with a mild dose of Covid-19 in March 2020 is still suffering the after-effects, almost two years later.

>>READ MORE.

Cork farmer assaulted agricultural inspector who came to inspect broken cattle-crush: An agricultural inspector was attacked by a farmer when she went to inspect a broken cattle-crush on his farm.

>>READ MORE.

Remote working causes new data protection headaches: An educational institution accidentally shared recordings of student presentations with the students themselves who were then able to view their lecturers’ personal remarks about them, some of which were posted to social media.

>>READ MORE.

Brown Thomas plans to invest in its Cork and Limerick stores: Brown Thomas plans to invest “significantly” in Cork and Limerick as it opens a new outlet in Dundrum Town Centre.

>>READ MORE.

Déise boss Ephie Fitzgerald says ladies football 'going nowhere' without amalgamation: Two recent All-Ireland-winning ladies football managers are in favour of the LGFA merging with the GAA and Camogie Association, with former Cork ladies boss Ephie Fitzgerald calling on the LGFA to outline any reservations they have towards one single governing body.

>>READ MORE.

Operation Transformation review: Perspiration and inspiration as we bid farewell to fab five: This season of Operation Transformation felt more emotional and open than ever before, and this week’s finale did that justice.

>>READ MORE.

Sam Corlett on Netflix series Vikings Valhalla, and hanging out with the Happy Pear twins: The drama series about Leif Erikson and co was largely filmed in Ireland

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers of sleet, snow and hail and the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Through the afternoon and evening, the snow showers will become mainly confined to high ground.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.