Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, February 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other major cities following Vladimir Putin’s announcement that a military operation had begun.
Ukraine’s president has declared martial law and urged citizens not to panic as Russia launched military strikes on the country, while the country’s foreign minister called it a “full-scale invasion”.
Despite US President Joe Biden's efforts to head off a Russian attack against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin was undeterred.
Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday morning
Pensioners could be asked to pay €5 an hour towards homecare under a new home support scheme, the ESRI has said in a Department of Health-commissioned review of funding options.
Advocates for low-income households have urged the Government to revisit the €505m energy subsidy package it unveiled two weeks ago in light of the jump in fuel costs prompted by the Ukraine crisis.
A Kerryman infected with a mild dose of Covid-19 in March 2020 is still suffering the after-effects, almost two years later.
An agricultural inspector was attacked by a farmer when she went to inspect a broken cattle-crush on his farm.
An educational institution accidentally shared recordings of student presentations with the students themselves who were then able to view their lecturers’ personal remarks about them, some of which were posted to social media.
Brown Thomas plans to invest “significantly” in Cork and Limerick as it opens a new outlet in Dundrum Town Centre.
Two recent All-Ireland-winning ladies football managers are in favour of the LGFA merging with the GAA and Camogie Association, with former Cork ladies boss Ephie Fitzgerald calling on the LGFA to outline any reservations they have towards one single governing body.
This season of Operation Transformation felt more emotional and open than ever before, and this week’s finale did that justice.
The drama series about Leif Erikson and co was largely filmed in Ireland
There will be sunny spells and scattered showers of sleet, snow and hail and the potential for isolated thunderstorms.
Through the afternoon and evening, the snow showers will become mainly confined to high ground.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox