Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, February 22

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, signs a document recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine with Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatistsm center, and Leonid Pasechnik, acting leader of self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republics, left, in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Picture: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine separatist regions to 'maintain peace': Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence ministry to despatch Russian peacekeepers to eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions, according to a decree >>READ MORE.

Families struggling to feed their children as rising prices hit home: A quarter of families fear they will not be able to feed their children as rising costs make it harder to put food on the table >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin - Even at the top of their profession, women are being glossed over: Getting into positions of power still isn’t enough for women to be seen, as the latest #sofagate controversy sadly proves >>READ MORE.

Quarter of Euro 2028 games could be held on island of Ireland: The island of Ireland could host as many as a quarter of the games in football's Euro 2028 competition, the Government will be told today >>READ MORE.

Bacteria in water supplies poses health risk to thousands of people, warns EPA: Thousands of people using group and private water supplies in Ireland are at risk because of E.coli contamination, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said >>READ MORE.

Oliver Mangan - No relief in sight from high energy costs: The drop in the Irish inflation rate to 5% in January from 5.5% in December will prove short-lived >>READ MORE.

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea shrugs off Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between the sides at Croke Park last weekend. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kieran Shannon - As Mayo cast off old fears, Dublin must remind rivals of the hierarchy: Back when Kilkenny were out in front of everyone else in hurling and Tipperary were the best of the rest, there was a term they sometimes used heading into any league game against Galway who they obviously perceived as the best — or at least the most dangerous — of the rest of the rest: Remind them of the hierarchy here >>READ MORE.

Dermot Whelan - ‘It's the lad driving the digger that I want to reach’: The comedian, writer, broadcaster and now meditation teacher, shares an insight into his newfound purpose and passion >>READ MORE.

Has Wordle gotten harder? Yes and no — here’s why: The New York Times hasn't made the game harder, but there's a reason why you think they have >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A wet and windy start but rain will quickly clear eastwards. Scattered showers and sunny spells will follow but it will become much drier in the evening as those blustery westerly winds gradually ease.

A chilly day but afternoon temperatures will reach 8C to 11C.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

