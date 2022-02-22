Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, February 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A wet and windy start but rain will quickly clear eastwards. Scattered showers and sunny spells will follow but it will become much drier in the evening as those blustery westerly winds gradually ease.
A chilly day but afternoon temperatures will reach 8C to 11C.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
