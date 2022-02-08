Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, February 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Irish consumers have been hit by spiralling fuel and grocery prices, and now the ECB has signalled an about-turn in its outlook on inflation, and is expected to start raising interest rates later this year. File picture

Triple inflation shock as fuel and groceries surge in price — and home loans are set to follow suit: Consumers have been hit with three further cost hikes as petrol and diesel hit 30-year highs and grocery prices rose again, as well as the spectre of two potential interest rate increases before the end of the year.

Pre-teens engaging in online bullying and racial abuse: Teachers are appealing to parents to clamp down on their young children's online activity as they are catching pre-teens engaging in cyberbullying and even racial abuse of their peers. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Retrofit plan will go up in smoke if we can’t find people to do the work: Retrofitting 500,000 homes to transform them into warmer, energy-efficient properties that are cheaper to run makes sense, but where are we going to find the workers to carry out the job? >>READ MORE.

Man in his 30s arrested after teenage girl attacked in Fermoy: Gardaí in Cork are investigating an alleged assault on a teenage girl that happened on Monday afternoon in Fermoy. >>READ MORE.

Justice Minister to be probed on private parking arrangement outside Cork city court: The Justice Minister is to be asked to explain how and why the Courts Service enjoys a private parking arrangement right outside Cork’s landmark circuit courthouse building. >>READ MORE.

Cabinet to approve 2024 completion date for Cork Event Centre: The Cabinet will today approve a completion date of 2024 for the long-awaited Cork events centre, pledging €7 million to cover inflation and Covid delays, the Irish Examiner can reveal. >>READ MORE.

'Players calling people ‘Prods’ and ‘black b******s, Brits and stuff like that ... its just nonsense stuff': Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan has stated that Down will name individual Carlow players that they accuse of abusing their players with sectarian and religious slurs during the course of their 2-10 to 1-12 win on Sunday.>>READ MORE.

Marian Keyes on rehab, menopause and the joy of revisiting one of her sexiest characters: Marian Keyes also delights in the success of Sally Rooney and how she has paved the way for a new generation of female writers. >>READ MORE.

The Grá Guide: Spoil your sweetheart while supporting Irish this Valentine's Day: From flower subscriptions to handmade chocolates, there's plenty to keep your stór sweet. >>READ MORE.

Today will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent over south Connacht, north Munster and north Leinster.

"Moderate to fresh southwest winds will be occasionally gusty across the southern half of the country and in northwestern coastal areas," said Met Eireann.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

