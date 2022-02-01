Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, 1 February

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Cabinet to approve traditional Leaving Cert exams today: Students will sit a traditional Leaving Certificate this summer with "some elements of choice" under plans due to be approved by Cabinet today.

Passport backlog includes more than 2,500 in Cork: Over 2,500 people in Cork are among those caught in the large backlog of passport applications, according to new figures released by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Elaine Loughlin: When counting the cost of civil servants, factor in the high price of consultants: Voices from both government and opposition benches are raising concerns about the way the State spends our money.

Cork and Kerry children missing out on mental health treatment in 'postcode lottery': Almost half of the children waiting more than a year for critical mental health treatment are in the Cork/Kerry region, it has emerged.

Survey shows half of teachers have seen colleagues bullied: Half of teachers have reported witnessing colleagues being bullied by other staff members, with one-third reporting being targets of bullying at least “every now and then” in their work.

Pledge to publish full Sue Gray report and overhaul No 10 spares Boris Johnson for now: Mr Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings is due to questions on the report online which could provide more damaging details.

Selectors will no longer be permitted to be hurley carriers: Hurling teams will not be able to designate their selectors as hurley/water carriers as a number of them had been doing during the last two seasons.

Nicola Coughlan asks fans to stop messaging about her body: The Galway actress, best known for roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, said while most people are being nice, it's hard to deal with.

Ulysses at 100: Eight things to know about Joyce's great book: Why people lie about reading Ulysses; Molly Bloom's sexual desire... and the book's mention of the Cork Examiner.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today is expected to be cloudy and blustery in most parts with some scattered outbreaks of light rain and highest temperatures of between 10 to 12 degrees.

For those in Munster, it will be mildest in the afternoon but there will be limited sunny spells all day today.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.