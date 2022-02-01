Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, 1 February

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Students will sit a traditional Leaving Certificate this summer with "some elements of choice" under plans due to be approved by Cabinet today.
Over 2,500 people in Cork are among those caught in the large backlog of passport applications, according to new figures released by the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Voices from both government and opposition benches are raising concerns about the way the State spends our money.
Almost half of the children waiting more than a year for critical mental health treatment are in the Cork/Kerry region, it has emerged.
Half of teachers have reported witnessing colleagues being bullied by other staff members, with one-third reporting being targets of bullying at least “every now and then” in their work.
Mr Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings is due to questions on the report online which could provide more damaging details.
Hurling teams will not be able to designate their selectors as hurley/water carriers as a number of them had been doing during the last two seasons.
The Galway actress, best known for roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, said while most people are being nice, it's hard to deal with.
Why people lie about reading Ulysses; Molly Bloom's sexual desire... and the book's mention of the Cork Examiner.
Today is expected to be cloudy and blustery in most parts with some scattered outbreaks of light rain and highest temperatures of between 10 to 12 degrees.
For those in Munster, it will be mildest in the afternoon but there will be limited sunny spells all day today.
